Tel Aviv [Israel], May 29 (ANI/TPS): Israel's Electricity Authority report revealed that, despite the war, in 2025, the percentage of production in renewable and green energies was 1.6 times higher than production in coal.

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In addition, there was a significant reduction in pollutant emissions in the electricity sector through record production from renewable energy compared to coal, despite the war, unprecedented investments in the development of the electricity grid that led to a decrease in minutes of non-supply (power outages), a significant increase in private production, and more.

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A renewable energy status report is also being published along with it. The abbreviated report shows that in 2025, renewable facilities with a capacity of approximately 1.3 GW of renewable energy were connected, which is the highest number of constructions and connections of green energy facilities since renewables entered the Israeli economy.

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This is in relation to the scope of connections in the last 5 years, which averaged approximately 0.9 GW per year. The increase was due to the maturation of high-voltage generation and storage projects into commercial operation. (ANI/TPS)

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