icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / World / Israel's production in renewable and green energies 1.6 times higher than coal

Israel's production in renewable and green energies 1.6 times higher than coal

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 05:05 AM May 29, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Tel Aviv [Israel], May 29 (ANI/TPS): Israel's Electricity Authority report revealed that, despite the war, in 2025, the percentage of production in renewable and green energies was 1.6 times higher than production in coal.

Advertisement

In addition, there was a significant reduction in pollutant emissions in the electricity sector through record production from renewable energy compared to coal, despite the war, unprecedented investments in the development of the electricity grid that led to a decrease in minutes of non-supply (power outages), a significant increase in private production, and more.

Advertisement

A renewable energy status report is also being published along with it. The abbreviated report shows that in 2025, renewable facilities with a capacity of approximately 1.3 GW of renewable energy were connected, which is the highest number of constructions and connections of green energy facilities since renewables entered the Israeli economy.

Advertisement

This is in relation to the scope of connections in the last 5 years, which averaged approximately 0.9 GW per year. The increase was due to the maturation of high-voltage generation and storage projects into commercial operation. (ANI/TPS)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts