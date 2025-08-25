Tel Aviv [Israel], August 25 (ANI/TPS): Israel's Central Bureau of Statistics reported that total services exports (excluding start-ups) in June 2025 amounted to approximately USD 7 billion, an increase of 1.9 per cent after a decrease of 6.7 per cent in the previous month.
Exports of services from high-tech industries (excluding start-ups) increased by 3.5 per cent in June 2025 after a decline of 6.7 per cent in the previous month.
No services exports from start-ups were recorded in June 2025. (ANI/TPS)
(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)
Unlock Exclusive Insights with The Tribune Premium
Take your experience further with Premium access.
Thought-provoking Opinions, Expert Analysis, In-depth Insights and other Member Only Benefits
Already a Member? Sign In Now