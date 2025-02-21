DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / World / Israel’s UN ambassador accuses Hamas of returning unidentified body as if it were ‘worthless shipment’

Israel’s UN ambassador accuses Hamas of returning unidentified body as if it were ‘worthless shipment’

Israel demands that the UN Security Council condemn ‘this heinous crime’ and demands the immediate return of the mother, Shiri Bibas, to her family, he says
article_Author
AP
United Nations, Updated At : 09:23 AM Feb 21, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Danny Danon. Photo: X@dannydanon
Advertisement

Israel's UN Ambassador Danny Danon accused Hamas of returning an unidentified body instead of the mother of two murdered boys, “as if it were a worthless shipment”.

“This is a new low, an evil and cruelty with no parallel,” he said in a statement late on Thursday.

“There are no words that can describe such an atrocity,” Danon said.

Advertisement

“Hamas not only murdered Ariel and Kfir Bibas in cold blood – a 4-year-old boy and a 10-month-old baby – but continue to violate every basic moral value even after their death.”

Israel demands that the UN Security Council condemn “this heinous crime” and demands the immediate return of the mother, Shiri Bibas, to her family, he said.

Advertisement

Since Hamas' October 7, 2023 invasion of southern Israel, the Security Council has refused to condemn the militant group.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper