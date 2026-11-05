Jerusalem [Israel], November 5 (ANI): Breaking away from its traditional political alignment, the ultra-Orthodox United Torah Judaism party has opted against endorsing any candidate for prime minister during consultations with Israel's President Isaac Herzog, choosing instead to withhold its backing from longtime ally Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, The Times of Israel reported.

This significant political shift follows directives issued to both factions comprising the seven-seat party, specifically Degel HaTorah, representing Lithuanian ultra-Orthodox Jews with four seats, and Agudat Yisrael, representing Hasidic ultra-Orthodox Jews with three seats, by their respective spiritual leaders, instructing them not to endorse a candidate.

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Consequently, this move elevates Yashar leader Gadi Eisenkot into a dominant position in the tally of recommendations, securing 56 parliamentary endorsements following Ra’am’s declaration that its eight lawmakers will support him, whereas Netanyahu currently holds 46 as the head of state weighs whom to task with forming the upcoming administration.

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Underpinning this development are reports from last week indicating that the faction weighed extending outside backing to a minority administration headed by Eisenkot without formally entering his coalition, driven by mounting discontent with Netanyahu over stalled efforts to pass legislation securing military service exemptions for yeshiva students.

Throughout the presidential meetings, which form part of the second day of crucial political consultations broadcast live from the presidential compound to determine which leader is best positioned to form the nation's next government, representatives made it explicitly known that their backing for any future administration remains strictly conditional upon the enactment of laws protecting those exemptions, as noted by The Times of Israel.

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While this non-negotiable demand creates a substantial hurdle for potential partnerships with Eisenkot and his allies, who have consistently prioritised universal military drafting, key figures within that bloc have recently refrained from ruling out cooperation with Haredi parties.

These ongoing proceedings advance sequentially through scheduled meetings with parliamentary factions. Under Israeli legal provisions, the President is mandated to designate the legislator assessed to have the highest probability of successfully forming a government, rather than automatically favouring the party commanding the largest number of parliamentary seats.

Reflecting these developing political alignments, both Otzma Yehudit and Likud publicly confirmed their intention to endorse incumbent Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, with the Religious Zionist Party, Shas and Zehut collectively adding their voices to this bloc in supporting Netanyahu for the premiership, according to The Jerusalem Post.

Conversely, Yashar, the Democrats, B’Yachad and Ra’am stated that their support would go to Gadi Eisenkot, with Yisrael Beytenu, headed by Avigdor Liberman, similarly putting forward Eisenkot as the preferred candidate to construct the upcoming administration, as noted by The Times of Israel and The Jerusalem Post.

Meanwhile, the Arab-dominated Joint List has refrained from announcing its final position, leaving open the possibility of either backing Eisenkot or choosing to abstain.

Despite these preliminary factional nuances, Eisenkot remains heavily favoured to be entrusted by President Herzog with the formal mandate once consultations conclude, as numerous political groups have signalled their intention to back the Yashar leader for the role, The Jerusalem Post reported.

Against this backdrop of coalition manoeuvring following the legislative elections held on October 27, Israel's newly elected 26th parliament is slated to convene for its inaugural session on Tuesday, November 10. (ANI)

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