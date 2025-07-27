Tel Aviv [Israel], July 27 (ANI/TPS): In an interview with the VOA network, Israel's Ambassador to the US, Dr Michael Leiter, warned that there are "disturbing signs" that China is helping Iran rebuild its ballistic missile programme, which was significantly damaged during Israel's recent attacks.

"After we succeeded in substantially damaging the programme, it is now our responsibility to ensure that negative actors, primarily China, do not help Iran rebuild it", the ambassador said, explaining that he was referring to reports of shipments of chemical precursors for missile fuel from China to Iran, which are intended to enable the restoration of the missile array. (ANI/TPS)

