DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / World / Istanbul prosecutor issues arrest warrants against Netanyahu

Istanbul prosecutor issues arrest warrants against Netanyahu

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 07:05 AM Nov 08, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
ANI 20251108013200
Advertisement

Tel Aviv [Israel], November 8 (ANI/TPS): The Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor's Office has issued arrest warrants for 37 individuals, including Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, on charges of "genocide" in connection with the war in Gaza.

Advertisement

According to a press statement from the prosecutor's office cited in the newspaper Turkiye Today, among those named are Defence Minister Israel Katz, IDF Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir, and National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir.

Advertisement

The prosecutor's office has reportedly claimed that Israel of "systematically targets civilians in the Gaza Strip" amid its war against Hamas, which started after the terrorist group's 7 October 2023 atrocities against Israeli civilians.

Advertisement

The warrant is said to cite specific incidents from the early days of the war, including the 17 October 2023 incident at the Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital. Israeli and US intelligence concluded that this was the result of a failed rocket launch by the Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorist group.

Israel denies all claims that it targets civilians. It regularly cites its efforts to evacuate non-combatants ahead of strikes, as well to facilitate the flow of humanitarian aid, as evidence.

Advertisement

Turkey's president is an outspoken supporter of the terrorist group Hamas.

The Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor has also issue dozens of arrest warrants for journalists and political opponents of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in the past, the most prominent of whom is the opposition leader Ekrem Imamoglu, who is currently awaiting trial on "treason charges".

Worth mentioning that Turkey itself has been accused of committing genocide against its Armenian population between 1915 and 1923, during which time up to 1.5 million Armenians were executed, or left to starve to death. The remaining 500,000 Armenians in Turkey (only 25% per cent of the total population) fled to Russia.

The US, Canada, most EU countries, Russia and other nations officially recognise the Armenian Genocide, while others, such as the UK and Australia, do not, mainly due to the fear of reprisals from Turkey.

That is also the case of Israel. In August 2025, however, Prime Minister Netanyahu personally recognised the genocide, though this falls short of any kind of official recognition. (ANI/TPS)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts