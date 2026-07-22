DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / World / "It is only through deeper cooperation we can de-risk and diversify": Jaishankar at ASEAN Post-Ministerial Conference with India 2026 in Manila

"It is only through deeper cooperation we can de-risk and diversify": Jaishankar at ASEAN Post-Ministerial Conference with India 2026 in Manila

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 07:03 AM Jul 22, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Manila [Philippines], July 22 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar emphasised that energy, food and health security can "no longer be taken for granted" and said that both India and ASEAN are "optimistic about their prospects".

Advertisement

Delivering his opening remarks at the ASEAN Post-Ministerial Conference with India 2026 in Manila, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also underlined the importance of maritime trade.

Advertisement

"... Energy, food, and health security can no longer be taken for granted. Because we are all so dependent on maritime trade, that too could become a source of anxiety. Observing international law, in that regard, is therefore vital. Coincidentally, 2026 is the ASEAN-India year of maritime cooperation. It is a timely reminder of what we can do for a more stable and secure future. Both India and ASEAN are optimistic about their prospects... The India-ASEAN agenda today covers trade and investment, mobility and talent, tech, digital and AI, green and sustainability, as well as connectivity. It is only through deeper cooperation that we can de-risk and diversify...

Advertisement

His remarks come as the Philippines has assumed the ASEAN Chairship in 2026.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is on a visit to Manila, Philippines, to participate in several Foreign Minister-level meetings under the ASEAN framework.

Advertisement

The Ministry of External Affairs stated earlier that Jaishankar will be taking part in ASEAN-India, East Asia Summit (EAS) and ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF) meetings during his visit from July 22 to 23.

It added that the EAM will also be participating in a Quad Foreign Ministers' Meeting on the sidelines of the ASEAN-related meetings. He is also expected to hold bilateral meetings with his counterparts.

The Philippines assumed the ASEAN Chairship for 2026 under the theme "Navigating Our Future, Together", focusing on regional peace and security, economic integration, digital transformation, inclusive growth and people empowerment.

The chairship comes at a time when ASEAN seeks to strengthen resilience amid global uncertainties while advancing cooperation among member states and external partners, including India. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts