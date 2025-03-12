Port Louis [Mauritius], March 12 (ANI): The Minister of Health and Wellness of Mauritius, Anil Kumar Bachoo, on Wednesday captured the essence of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's historic visit to Mauritius and said that it started raining as soon as he stepped foot, expressing the significance of PM Modi's visit, which marked a new chapter in the bilateral relationship between the two nations.

Speaking to ANI on Wednesday, he said, "Yahan bahut samay se varsha nahi ho rahi thi, aaj unke charan padte hi varsha hone lagi...I hope the relationship between the two countries continues growing."

The minister's statement underscored the deep connection between India and Mauritius, which shares cultural, historical, and linguistic ties. He noted that when India "sneezes," Mauritius "catches a cold," highlighting the symbiotic nature of their relationship.

"This visit is historic...A lot of PMs from India have come to our land...When India sneezes, we catch cold here; this is the relationship between the two countries... This country is just like India," he added./

Avinash Ramtohul, Minister of IT of Mauritius, echoed similar sentiments, expressing his gratitude and enthusiasm following PM Modi's visit. He emphasized the significance of India-Mauritius relations, stating that India has been their partner and now they are part of the family.

"We are pleased, honoured and privileged to have received Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Mauritius. His stay was short but very sweet, and we have been able to identify various avenues for collaboration. India has been our partner, and now we are part of the family," said Ramtohul, highlighting the significance of India-Mauritius relations.

He emphasized the importance of exploring new areas of cooperation and stated, "We are looking forward to exploring the avenues that have been identified. Of particular interest to me is information technology as Minister for IT and artificial intelligence along with cyber security."

"So, we will be exploring those possibilities so that we can leverage India's knowledge, experience, and technologies for the betterment of our nation and both nations," he added.

PM Modi departed for India on Wednesday, concluding his two-day visit.

Earlier, PM Modi visited the sacred Ganga Talao (Grand Bassin) in Mauritius, where he offered prayers and immersed the holy water from the Triveni Sangam at the sacred site.

Ganga Talao is a sacred lake for the Hindus of Mauritius, CNN noted in a report.

During his visit, the PM held several interactions with the leaders and the Indian community in Mauritius.

He also received the Highest National Award of Mauritius, the Grand Commander of the Order of the Star and the Key of the Indian Ocean.

Thousands of people gathered at the venue, braving the heavy rain to see their leader accept the award on National Day. (ANI)

