DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / World / It takes twice as long as it should to build new factories in Israel: Report

It takes twice as long as it should to build new factories in Israel: Report

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 06:30 AM Nov 27, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Tel Aviv [Israel], November 27 (ANI/TPS): An in-depth study by the Ministry of Economy and Industry, conducted in collaboration with the Planning Administration, presented a comprehensive and sharp picture of one of the main barriers to establishing and expanding factories in Israel: long licensing procedures, repeated iterations, and multiple approving agencies that create a significant bottleneck for Israeli industry.

Advertisement

As a result, it takes about a year and a half to issue a building permit for a factory in Israel - more than twice as long as required by law.

Advertisement

Thirty per cent of applications have been in process for over two years, and 11 per cent for over three years.

Advertisement

It takes an average of 2.7 iterations to approve a request, and only 25 per cent are approved in the first iteration.

Each application involves many approving bodies, sometimes up to 40.

Advertisement

Design control is the longest phase, 210 days on average.

No significant difference was found between the time it takes to issue a permit for a new plant and the expansion of an existing plant, a surprising statistic that illustrates that the barrier is systemic. (ANI/TPS)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts