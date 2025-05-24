"It was a difficult night for all of Ukraine": Zelenskyy calls for new sanctions on Russia after attack

Kyiv [Ukraine], May 24 (ANI): President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported a Russian drone and missile attack in Kyiv on Friday, targeting civilians and causing widespread damage and casualties.

Sharing a post on X on Saturday, Zelenskyy said, "Fragments of Russian missiles and drones are being cleared in Kyiv. Rescue and emergency operations are ongoing at the sites of strikes and debris impacts -- wherever they are needed. There were many fires and explosions in the city overnight. Once again, residential buildings, cars, businesses have been damaged. Sadly, there are injuries."

The post added, "It was a difficult night for all of Ukraine -- 250 strike drones, the absolute majority of them Iranian "Shaheds," and 14 ballistic missiles. The Odesa, Vinnytsia, Sumy, Kharkiv, Donetsk, Kyiv, Dnipro regions suffered damages. All strikes targeted civilians. There are fatalities. My condolences to the families and loved ones."

Zelenskyy further emphasised that Ukraine has repeatedly proposed ceasefires and called for sanctions steps from the United States, Europe, and its allies.

"With each such attack, the world becomes more certain that the cause of prolonging the war lies in Moscow. Ukraine has proposed a ceasefire many times -- both a full one and one in the skies. It all has been ignored. It is clear that far stronger pressure must be imposed on Russia to get results and launch real diplomacy. We are awaiting sanctions steps from the United States, Europe, and all our partners. Only additional sanctions targeting key sectors of the Russian economy will force Moscow to cease fire. I thank everyone who helps and supports us," Zelenskyy said.

Earlier on Monday, following calls with US President Donald Trump and other European leaders on the potential ceasefire talks with Russia, Zelenskyy had voiced his uncertainty about Russia's readiness to commit to a ceasefire, citing a lack of trust in Moscow's intentions.

Zelenskyy highlighted Ukraine's willingness to pursue a full ceasefire without preconditions, a proposal initially put forward by US President Donald Trump, while emphasising the need for Russia to demonstrate genuine commitment through concrete actions.

"I don't know the principles from the Russian side. As I understood from our dialogue with US President Trump, the Russian side wants to send us a memo on how they see the principles, and they want to see not only a ceasefire; they want some more principles," Zelenskyy stated.

"I really count on it that everybody is very interested in a ceasefire. Too many losses; we really want to finish this war. I'm not sure that Russia is ready and we don't trust them. And that's what we want from them: a ceasefire, at the first step, to show that they're really ready to stop the war," he added. (ANI)

