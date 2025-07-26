"It was very productive meeting," Maldives VP on meeting PM Modi

Male [Maldives], July 26 (ANI): Maldivian Vice President Uz Hussain Mohamed Latheef on Saturday said that the meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi was a productive one.

Talking to reporters on the sidelines of the Maldives' 60th Independence Day celebrations, Latheef said, "We are very happy to welcome His Excellency (PM Modi), and it was very productive. It was very productive meeting."

Qasim Ibrahim, leader of the Jumhooree Party, said that the India-Maldives relations are very good and that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a very dynamic person.

"India-Maldives relations are very good. Prime Minister Modi is very, very good and very Dynamic and also very talented and very wise leader. I am very thankful for him and his wise decision. He is so good to us, to Maldivian people and also our country," he said.

Prime Minister Modi on Saturday concluded his visit to the Maldives, where he participated in the island nation's 60th Independence Day celebrations as Guest of Honour.

As I conclude this productive visit to the Maldives, I extend my heartfelt thanks to President Muizzu, the Government and people of the Maldives for their warmth. I am deeply honoured to have witnessed the 60th Independence Day celebrations. The productive talks with President… pic.twitter.com/IZrDv4cF6f — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 26, 2025

"As I conclude this productive visit to the Maldives, I extend my heartfelt thanks to President Muizzu, the Government and people of the Maldives for their warmth. I am deeply honoured to have witnessed the 60th Independence Day celebrations. The productive talks with President Muizzu will add significant energy to our bilateral relations," PM Modi said in a post on X.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi participated in the Independence Day celebrations alongwith Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu and First Lady Sajidha Mohamed at the Republic Square in Male. He observed a special parade and procession by the Maldives National Defence Force.

His Excellency President Dr @MMuizzu and First Lady @sajidhaamohamed observe a special parade and procession by @MNDF_Official, held to commemorate the Maldives’ 60th Independence Day. The Prime Minister of India, His Excellency Shri @narendramodi, also attended the… pic.twitter.com/nXnEjkwd3R — The President's Office (@presidencymv) July 26, 2025

The President's Office said in a post on X, "His Excellency President Dr Mohamed Muizzu and First Lady Sajidha Mohamed observe a special parade and procession by Maldives National Defence Force, held to commemorate the Maldives' 60th Independence Day. The Prime Minister of India, His Excellency Shri Narendra Modi, also attended the celebrations." (ANI)

