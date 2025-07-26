DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / World / "It was very productive meeting," Maldives VP on meeting PM Modi

"It was very productive meeting," Maldives VP on meeting PM Modi

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 11:35 PM Jul 26, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Male [Maldives], July 26 (ANI): Maldivian Vice President Uz Hussain Mohamed Latheef on Saturday said that the meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi was a productive one.

Advertisement

Talking to reporters on the sidelines of the Maldives' 60th Independence Day celebrations, Latheef said, "We are very happy to welcome His Excellency (PM Modi), and it was very productive. It was very productive meeting."

Qasim Ibrahim, leader of the Jumhooree Party, said that the India-Maldives relations are very good and that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a very dynamic person.

Advertisement

"India-Maldives relations are very good. Prime Minister Modi is very, very good and very Dynamic and also very talented and very wise leader. I am very thankful for him and his wise decision. He is so good to us, to Maldivian people and also our country," he said.

Prime Minister Modi on Saturday concluded his visit to the Maldives, where he participated in the island nation's 60th Independence Day celebrations as Guest of Honour.

Advertisement

"As I conclude this productive visit to the Maldives, I extend my heartfelt thanks to President Muizzu, the Government and people of the Maldives for their warmth. I am deeply honoured to have witnessed the 60th Independence Day celebrations. The productive talks with President Muizzu will add significant energy to our bilateral relations," PM Modi said in a post on X.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi participated in the Independence Day celebrations alongwith Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu and First Lady Sajidha Mohamed at the Republic Square in Male. He observed a special parade and procession by the Maldives National Defence Force.

The President's Office said in a post on X, "His Excellency President Dr Mohamed Muizzu and First Lady Sajidha Mohamed observe a special parade and procession by Maldives National Defence Force, held to commemorate the Maldives' 60th Independence Day. The Prime Minister of India, His Excellency Shri Narendra Modi, also attended the celebrations." (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts