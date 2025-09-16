DT
Home / World / Italian Chef Valentino Rahim celebrates PM Modi's 75th birthday with tricolour millet pizza in Rome

Italian Chef Valentino Rahim celebrates PM Modi's 75th birthday with tricolour millet pizza in Rome

ANI
Updated At : 11:35 PM Sep 16, 2025 IST
Rome [Italy], September 16 (ANI): Renowned Italian chef Valentino Rahim marked the eve of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 75th birthday by crafting a unique tricolour millet pizza at Zoya, a celebrated restaurant in Rome, as a tribute to the Prime Minister's global vision for promoting millets as a superfood to address food security and environmental challenges.

In a heartfelt gesture, Chef Rahim prepared a special pizza base made from millets, adorned with toppings and sauces in the colours of the Indian national flag, saffron, white, and green, symbolising respect for PM Modi's leadership in championing millets, or "Shree Anna", as a solution to global nutrition crises.

"Tanti Auguri Modi," Rahim said in Italian, meaning "many, many best wishes," extending warm birthday greetings to the Indian leader.

Rahim lauded PM Modi's efforts to promote sustainable agriculture and healthy eating habits worldwide, calling his idea of millets as a superfood very creative and inspiring.

The chef highlighted how millets can address pressing global issues such as food security, environmental sustainability, and farmers' challenges while fostering better dietary practices among global citizens.

PM Modi has been a driving force behind the global millet movement, spearheading a campaign that led to the United Nations declaring 2023 as the International Year of Millets.

The tricolour millet pizza, a first for an Italian restaurant where pizza is considered a national dish, reflects the growing global appreciation for Modi's vision.

Meanwhile, a 15-day nationwide campaign, Seva Pakhwada, will take place to mark PM Modi's 75th birthday.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will organise blood donation camps, cleanliness drives, and exhibitions across the country to showcase the achievements of the central government during the campaign.

Union Minister Bhupender Yadav on Thursday announced that the campaign will run from September 17 to October 2, beginning on the Prime Minister's birthday and concluding on Gandhi Jayanti.

National Award-winning film 'Chalo Jeete Hain', a moving cinematic tribute to Swami Vivekananda's philosophy "Bas wahi jeete hain, jo doosro ke liye jeete hain" (Only those are truly successful who live for others), is also set for a special re-release across India from September 17 on the occasion of the PM's 75th birthday. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

