Italian Foreign Minister cancels US trip amid Meloni-Trump photo-op fued

The Italian government on Friday slammed US President Donald Trump’s claim that Premier Giorgia Meloni had “begged” for a photo with him during the recent G7 summit, a pushback that suggested the longtime US ally had had enough of Trump’s boasting.

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Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani abruptly cancelled a planned trip to the United States this weekend, calling Trump’s claims “serious and offensive” towards Meloni and all of Italy. For her part, Meloni posted a video calling Trump’s claims “completely fabricated”, which she concluded with: “Italy and I do not beg.”

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Meloni and Trump were filmed speaking at several points, including alone on a small sofa. Trump said Meloni had “begged” him for a photo-op. Trump said he wasn’t obliged to do it but that he felt sorry for her and agreed. Meloni said, “Donald Trump’s statements are completely fabricated. I am frankly stunned,” she said. “I don’t know why the president of the United States behaves this way toward his own allies. After all, this isn’t the first time this has happened.”