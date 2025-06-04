Italian Lighting Giant iMoon to establish first international manufacturing base in India

Milan [Italy], June 4 (ANI): iMoon Lighting, a leading international lighting specialist for the food and fashion retail sectors, announced its entry into the Indian market following high-level discussions with Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal during his official visit to Italy.

The announcement marks a significant milestone for the Italian company, which plans to establish its first manufacturing facility outside Italy as part of its India expansion strategy.

"This is the first time the Italian company is going to make a manufacturing plant outside Italy," said Pierluigi Gusmani, International Sales Director of iMoon Lighting, after meeting with Minister Goyal.

The decision comes as Minister Goyal conducts a series of bilateral meetings with Italian CEOs during his two-day official visit to strengthen trade and investment ties between the two countries.

iMoon has outlined a structured approach to entering the Indian market, with operations set to begin in the coming months. Chiranjeevi Ranjan, Lighting Designer at the company, detailed the timeline for the India expansion.

"We are planning to set up our India office in Delhi this September-October and start our operations in India, Ranjan explained. In the first year, we will assemble our products in India, and from next year our plan is to start manufacturing in India."

The Delhi office will serve as the company's headquarters for the Indian subcontinent, positioning it strategically to serve the growing retail lighting market across the region.

iMoon Lighting has established itself as a major player in the international lighting market, operating manufacturing facilities in Italy and supplying specialized lighting solutions to 68 countries worldwide. The company focuses primarily on the food and fashion retail sectors, where lighting plays a crucial role in creating attractive shopping environments.

The company's expertise extends beyond simple lighting supply, offering comprehensive solutions through its team of qualified lighting designers who handle projects from initial design through final installation. (ANI)

