DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / World / Italian PM Giorgia Meloni thanks PM Modi for wishes and "friendship", says India-Italy ties are "stronger than ever"

Italian PM Giorgia Meloni thanks PM Modi for wishes and "friendship", says India-Italy ties are "stronger than ever"

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 07:17 PM Sep 04, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Rome [Italy], September 4 (ANI): Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on Friday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his wishes to her administration, which officially became Italy’s longest-serving government in its postwar history, describing the relationship between India and Italy as "stronger than ever."

Responding to the message from PM Modi, Meloni highlighted the significance of the Special Strategic Partnership between the two nations and pointed to growing opportunities for economic collaboration and regional integration.

Advertisement

"Thank you, dear @narendramodi, for your words and for your friendship. The relationship between Italy and India is today stronger than ever," Meloni posted on X.

Advertisement

"The Special Strategic Partnership that we launched during our last meeting is the recognition of the importance of this bond and of the will to unite the expertise of our Nations to create new opportunities for growth, seizing the extraordinary opportunities for collaboration that we have before us," she added.

Meloni also emphasised the strategic alignment between Rome and New Delhi on major global infrastructure and connectivity initiatives, specifically referencing the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC).

Advertisement

"I am certain that Italy and India, together, will continue to strengthen the bond between our Continents as well, working side by side also to develop the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor," Meloni wrote.

The Italian Prime Minister also thanked her Japanese counterpart Sanae Takaichi for the wishes andexpressed pride in the deepening ties between Italy and Japan, highlighting the upcoming 160th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two nations as a milestone to expand bilateral cooperation.

Responding to a message from Sanae Takaichi on X, Meloni reaffirmed the strategic alignment and personal trust between the leaders.

"Dear @takaichi_sanae, thank you for your words. I am honored to have you as a friend and I am very proud of the relationship of trust and the ever-stronger bond between Italy and Japan. The 160th anniversary of our diplomatic relations is an important occasion to celebrate a shared history and look together to the future," Meloni posted.

Furthermore, Meloniexpressed gratitude to NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte for his congratulatory message, affirming that Italy's political stability and international credibility serve as vital assets for its global allies.

Responding to Rutte on X, Meloni underscored Rome's commitment to playing an authoritative role in addressing global security challenges.

"Thank you Mark, I thank you for this message and for the words you have dedicated to Italy," Meloni posted.

The response comes as Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his warm greetings to Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni for her administration officially becoming Italy’s longest continuously serving government in its postwar history.

Celebrating the landmark, PM Modi emphasised that Meloni's record tenure reflects the enduring faith of the Italian public and noted her vital role in elevating bilateral relations between India and Italy.

"Congratulations to my friend Prime Minister Meloni on becoming the longest continuously serving Prime Minister in Italy's postwar history. This milestone is a reflection of the trust and confidence of the Italian people in her leadership," PM Modi posted on X.

Underlining her strategic contribution to strengthening diplomatic and economic bonds, PM Modi added, "Her friendship has also been instrumental in strengthening the India-Italy Special Strategic Partnership, and I look forward to continuing our close cooperation to build a prosperous future for the people of our countries. My best wishes for her continued success in the years ahead."

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's government has crossed 1,413 consecutive days in office, setting a new record for longevity in post-war Italy.

The previous record of 1,412 uninterrupted days was held by the late Silvio Berlusconi's second administration from 2001 to 2005.

The milestone is significant in a country that has seen 68 different governments in the 80 years since World War II, where stable, full-term survival is rare. Meloni took office in October 2022 as Italy's first female prime minister. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts