Italian police scoop up 2 tons of cocaine bobbing in sea

Rome, April 17
Italian police scooped up two tons of cocaine, wrapped in protective plastic and bobbing in the sea off eastern Sicily, authorities said Monday.
The financial police squad estimated that the recent “catch” would have fetched about 400 million euros (nearly USD 450 million) in street sales.
The packages of cocaine were strung together with netting, police said in a statement. There was just enough plastic wrapping to keep the cocaine from getting wet without weighing it down and possibly sinking it.
Investigators hypothesised that a cargo ship left it in the sea as part of a scheme for another vessel to come along and eventually bring it to land.
Police aircraft flew over the area of sea as a precaution to spot any other cocaine bundles that might have separated from the netting.
In all, police scooped up more than 1,600 packets of cocaine held in 70 bobbing bundles, the statement said. AP
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Atiq Ahmed shot 8 times in head, neck, chest; brother Ashraf 5: Preliminary autopsy report
Sources say police are awaiting a detailed report of autopsy
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann dismisses controversial cop Raj Jit, orders probe against his ‘disproportionate assets’
The action comes after the three SIT reports are opened on R...
Bathinda firing case solved, Army guard killed 4 jawans; ‘was sexually harassed, sodomised by them’
After committing crime, the accused had thrown rifle and sev...
WTO panel rules against India’s import duties on certain ICT products in dispute with Japan, EU
EU had challenged introduction of import duties by India on ...
College girl returning from exam shot dead in broad daylight in UP’s Jalaun; one arrested
Roshni, a second-year BA student, was returning home after e...