DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Tribune Holiday Sale Winners Announced
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / World / Italian President praises Zayed Award for Human Fraternity honour for Azerbaijan-Armenia peace agreement

Italian President praises Zayed Award for Human Fraternity honour for Azerbaijan-Armenia peace agreement

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 11:30 PM Feb 08, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Abu Dhabi [UAE], February 8 (ANI/WAM): Italian President Sergio Mattarella has praised the decision by the jury of the Zayed Award for Human Fraternity to honour the historic peace agreement between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia as the award's recipient for 2026, affirming Italy's "tangible and active" support for the peace process between the two countries.

Advertisement

In a written message delivered on his behalf by Lorenzo Fanara, Ambassador of the Republic of Italy to the UAE, the Italian President said that the "perseverance and political commitment of the two leaders we are honouring made it possible to lay the foundations for a new phase in relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, after decades of bitter and at times bloody confrontation".

Advertisement

He expressed his appreciation for the role of the international community in supporting the peace process, noting that the trilateral summit held last August at the White House represented the latest manifestation of this support and contributed to achieving "historic steps forward".

Advertisement

The Italian President stressed that the "determination and vision" demonstrated by President Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan and Nikol Pashinyan, Prime Minister of Armenia, in their efforts to promote peace and reconciliation, not only between the two states but also between their peoples, would help make relations "more calm". He described this as "a difficult path, but an essential one after decades of suffering".

He added that honouring the peace agreement through the Zayed Award for Human Fraternity "provides further testimony to the decisive contribution made by both parties, paving the way for the future signing of a peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia".

Advertisement

He expressed hope that this would serve as "a gateway to tangible benefits for both countries and for the entire South Caucasus region", noting that Italy, which "always works to consolidate harmony, stability and development in the region", continues to provide its "tangible and active support" to achieve this goal.

For his part, Judge Mohamed Abdelsalam, Secretary-General of the Zayed Award for Human Fraternity, expressed the award's appreciation to President Sergio Mattarella for his firm commitment to the values of peace, dialogue and human dignity.

He also commended Italy's continued support for the award and for initiatives that promote human fraternity at both regional and global levels. (ANI/WAM)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts