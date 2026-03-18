Italy FM asks citizens to leave Afghanistan using available commercial flights amid conflict

Kabul [Afghanistan], March 18 (ANI): Italy's Foreign Ministry on Tuesday urged its citizens to leave Afghanistan using available commercial flights, citing worsening security conditions across the country, Khaama Press reported.

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In its statement, the ministry advised Italians who choose to remain to register their presence and follow safety instructions issued by local authorities, as per Khaama Press.

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According to Khaama Press, the advisory comes amid rising tensions following recent Pakistani airstrikes, including a strike in Kabul that has heightened concerns over civilian safety.

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The Taliban claimed the Kabul strike hit a medical facility, killing hundreds and injuring many more, while Pakistan said it targeted nearby militant sites, Khaama Press reported.

According to Khaama Press, security conditions in Afghanistan have deteriorated in recent weeks due to cross-border clashes between Pakistani forces and Taliban fighters, including airstrikes and retaliatory attacks.

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International organisations have warned of rising civilian casualties as ongoing hostilities continue to affect urban areas and critical infrastructure, Khaama Press reported.

The Italian government reiterated its call to avoid non-essential travel and urged vigilance, warning that the risk of further escalation remains high across Afghanistan, Khaama Press reported.

This comes after more than 400 people have died and hundreds more were injured after a Pakistani military airstrike struck a drug rehabilitation centre in Kabul, Afghan officials said, according to a report by TOLO News.

The attack, which took place late at night, caused massive destruction at the facility and is being described as one of the deadliest strikes on civilians in Afghanistan in recent years. Many of the victims were patients and staff present at the centre at the time.

The incident is likely to strain already fragile ties between Kabul and Islamabad. Regional and international observers have warned of the wider implications of such attacks on efforts to maintain stability in Afghanistan, which has seen years of conflict following the 2021 withdrawal of U.S. and NATO forces. (ANI)

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