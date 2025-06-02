DT
Italy: Mount Etna volcano erupts in Sicily with massive ash cloud

ANI
Updated At : 07:25 PM Jun 02, 2025 IST
Rome [Italy], June 2 (ANI): Mount Etna, a volcano on the Italian island of Sicily, has erupted, spewing ash and lava, CBS News reported citing nation's volcano monitoring body.

The National Institute of Geophysics and Vulcanology, which monitors volcanic activity in Italy, reported that the eruptions have been increasing in intensity and are now almost continuous.

As the situation developed, INGV Vulcani, the institute, said in a social media post that the "explosive activity from the Southeast Crater has become a lava fountain." Infrared images captured by the institute show lava flowing down the mountain's face.

However, there was no immediate report of any risk to the local population, which is accustomed to Etna's frequent eruptions or to air travel, as per CBS News.

Video shared earlier on the institute's Facebook page showed a massive plume of smoke and ash rising into the clear blue sky.

According ot CBS News, Mount Etna is considered the most active volcano in Europe, and the most active stratovolcano in the world. A stratovolcano -- what many people think of when they hear the word volcano -- is the conical type, often with a central crater, that is formed by layer upon layer of lava from repeated eruptions over the millennia.

Etna had a significant eruption just over a year ago, when it treated watchers to rare ring-like clouds puffed out by its crater, known as vortex bubbles.

Etna has erupted at least once every year for the past several years, sometimes covering nearby towns in a layer of volcanic dust, but causing no major problems otherwise. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

