New Delhi [India], April 9 (ANI): Italy's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Antonio Tajani, will visit India from April 11 to 12 on a two-day official visit. He will arrive in Delhi on April 11 and meet External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar.

During his visit, he will meet Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal, according to a media advisory issued by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). He will call on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan on April 12. He will depart from New Delhi on April 12.

Earlier in February, India and Italy held discussions in the national capital to enhance collaboration in key sectors such as agriculture, defence, space, infrastructure, and transport. Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal met with Maria Tripodi, Undersecretary of State for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Italy, and Antonio Bartoli, the Italian Ambassador to India, to explore ways to boost bilateral trade and strengthen cooperation in these crucial areas.

Taking to social media X, Goyal described the meeting as "productive" and highlighted the commitment of both countries to deepening economic ties.

"Held a productive meeting with H.E. Maria Tripodi, Undersecretary of State for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Italy, and H.E. Antonio Bartoli, Ambassador of Italy to India. Discussed enhancing bilateral trade ties and strengthening collaboration in key areas like agriculture, defence, space, infrastructure & transport," Goyal posted on X.

Diplomatic relations between India and Italy were established in 1947. The two countries enjoy strong people-to-people connect propelled by a large Indian diaspora and long-standing Indological Studies tradition in Italy. India and Italy celebrated the 75th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic ties in 2023, according to the Indian Embassy in Italy.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Italy on June 14 last year to participate in the G7 Summit in Puglia. According to the Indian Embassy in Italy, PM Modi's bilateral meeting with Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni on that day marked a continuity of high-level dialogue.

Both leaders agreed to broaden cooperation, including defence and security cooperation, science & technology, space, clean energy, migration and mobility linkages. A Letter of Intent for cooperation in Energy Transition and a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Industrial Property Rights were signed on the sidelines of the visit. An ICCR chair in the University of Milan was also announced. (ANI)

