ITRHD to host Global Meet on preserving Rural Buddhist Heritage

New Delhi [India], November 22 (ANI): The Indian Trust for Rural Heritage and Development (ITRHD) has set the stage for a major global dialogue on safeguarding India's lesser-known Buddhist treasures, many of which lie scattered and unprotected across rural landscapes.

A pre-event press conference held on Friday at WWF-India in New Delhi outlined the agenda for the upcoming International Conference on Preservation of Rural Buddhist Heritage (PRBH), scheduled from November 28 to 30 at the Dr Ambedkar International Centre in the capital.

Founded in 2010, ITRHD has become a leading voice in heritage-led rural development, and the upcoming conference is being positioned as a milestone in integrating cultural preservation with sustainable community upliftment. The organisation announced detailed plans for what it calls a groundbreaking initiative, an Academy for Rural Heritage Conservation and Development Training to be established at Nagarjunakonda in Andhra Pradesh.

The Academy, described as the first of its kind globally, will focus exclusively on the protection, restoration and development of rural Buddhist heritage sites while simultaneously enabling local participation and livelihoods.

Explaining the larger vision, ITRHD Chairman SK Misra said, "Our aim is not only to conserve the physical remnants of India's Buddhist past but to revitalise rural communities that safeguard this legacy. The proposed Academy will serve as a global hub for research, education, and field-based training, ensuring that preservation and progress go hand in hand."

A video message from Kyabje Tsenshab Serkong Rinpoche II, Spiritual Throne Holder of Tabo Monastery and a notable speaker at PRBH, added spiritual weight to the initiative.

He said, "I am so happy to learn that the Indian Trust For Rural Heritage and Development is committed in their effort to set up an academy for rural Buddhist heritage and culture preservation and inviting experts, scholars and practitioners internationally. I am so happy to learn about the initiative for the preservation of Buddhist sites. I want to say thank you very much for this."

Senior representatives from the International Buddhist Confederation, the School of Planning and Architecture, Gautam Buddha University and ITRHD leadership underscored the urgency of rescuing India's rural Buddhist heritage from neglect and integrating it into modern frameworks of community-led growth.

The PRBH conference will bring together global spiritual leaders, archaeologists, scholars, policymakers, and development experts to shape approaches that view heritage not merely as a relic of the past but as a catalyst for sustainable futures. (ANI)

