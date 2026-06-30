New Delhi [India], June 30 (ANI): Calling Russia's invasion of Ukraine a defining challenge for Europe's future, Austrian Ambassador to India Robert Zischg on Tuesday said that the conflict is not only about Ukraine's sovereignty but also about the continent's long-term security architecture, warning that any settlement must address broader concerns over regional stability.

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In an interview with ANI, Zischg said that the conflict, which recently completed four years in February, is of "fundamental interest" to Austria and the European Union as it is unfolding at Europe's doorstep.

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"It's about the future security architecture of Europe," the Ambassador said, adding that the conflict has implications that extend well beyond Ukraine.

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"We've already seen there were drone attacks also in Romania and other Baltic countries. So even if we reached, say, a settlement with Ukraine, who would guarantee us that President Putin would not continue? The unthinkable nowadays has become thinkable," he added.

Describing the conflict as "very tragic", Zischg said Austria's historical experience makes the war particularly significant for the country.

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"This is a very tragic conflict. As you've alluded to, it's very close to Austria. It's not a conflict which is very far away," he said.

Recalling Austria's post-Second World War history, he noted that the country was occupied by the Allied powers between 1945 and 1955, with eastern Austria, including Vienna, under Soviet occupation.

He also referred to the decades when Austria lay on the edge of the Iron Curtain, saying neighbouring countries under communist rule endured authoritarian regimes and difficult conditions.

"This is why the Russian aggression against Ukraine is of such a fundamental interest, not only to Austria but also to the European Union. It's at our doorstep," he said.

The Ambassador also underscored the importance of international law and the principles enshrined in the United Nations Charter, arguing that they safeguard the sovereignty and independence of all nations, particularly small and medium-sized states.

"International law guarantees the independence and sovereignty of all countries," he said.

Calling himself "an international law expert", Zischg said the UN Charter fundamentally changed international relations after 1945 by placing restrictions on the use of force.

"If you do away with that regulation, then we're at the mercy of the big powers, as it has been until 1945," he said.

Describing the Ukraine conflict as distinct from other ongoing crises around the world, Zischg said Russia's invasion stands out because it involved one sovereign country invading another with the objective of taking over its territory.

"In Ukraine, it's actually very simple. One country, the Russian Federation, invaded another country, Ukraine, with the aim of taking over that country. And now, as they did not conquer the whole of the country, they want to take at least a large chunk of that country," he said.

"This is a situation which you cannot compare to many other conflicts which are now raging in the world, which are equally depressing and need urgent resolution. But it stands out because I don't know of any other example where one country invaded another country to take over this country," he added.

Zischg said the outcome of the conflict would have lasting consequences not only for Ukraine but also for Europe's security order in the years ahead.

The Ukraine-Russia conflict, which began with Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, continues to remain one of Europe's biggest security challenges.

Despite several diplomatic efforts and discussions on a possible ceasefire, the war has shown little sign of a lasting resolution, with fighting continuing across multiple fronts. (ANI)

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