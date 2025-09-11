California [US], September 11 (ANI): US-India Business Council (USIBC) President Atul Keshap, in an exclusive interview with ANI, highlighted the growing importance of dialogue between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump, especially in the context of the ongoing trade negotiations and the broader global challenges the two nations face.

Commenting on the ongoing diplomacy between the two leaders, Keshap said, "It's always better when we talk. USIBC, my organisation, has issued some very strong statements urging that both governments not only talk but that they work to preserve and expand a really excellent relationship that is good for the people of both countries, the businesses and the prosperity of both countries."

He underlined the urgency of cooperation given the current international situation, stating, "These are very dangerous times. The war in Europe may be expanding due to these Russian drone explorations into Poland. It could get a lot worse. And this is where the United States and India need to work together."

Keshap also stressed India's strategic influence on global affairs, adding, "India has a lot of influence on Russia. It has a lot of influence on world affairs. If we can have a negotiation that encompasses the trade agreement, but also helps each of us achieve greater peace and stability in the world, that will be very good and will reflect India's increasing leadership on the global stage."

He emphasised that sustained dialogue between India and the United States could strengthen bilateral trade ties while contributing to global peace and stability, reflecting India's growing role in shaping international diplomacy.

The significance of this dialogue was underscored when, a few hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the "natural partnership" between the United States and India, US President Donald Trump on Tuesday (local time) reposted the Prime Minister's remarks on his social media platform, Truth Social, signalling alignment and mutual recognition of the partnership.

Amid the heightened economic uncertainties following the US imposing a 50 per cent tariff on Indian goods, a potential solution seems to be on the cards with President Trump saying that both countries are "continuing negotiations to address trade barriers between the two nations."

Earlier, while replying to a post made by President Trump on Truth social, PM Modi had posted on X that the trade negotiations will "pave the way for unlocking the limitless potential of the India-US partnership."

"India and the US are close friends and natural partners. I am confident that our trade negotiations will pave the way for unlocking the limitless potential of the India-US partnership. Our teams are working to conclude these discussions at the earliest. I am also looking forward to speaking with President Trump. We will work together to secure a brighter, more prosperous future for both our people," PM Modi wrote on X on Wednesday, which was reposted by Trump.

President Trump reposted PM Modi's message on Truth Social, following his own earlier post on the platform where he welcomed continued engagement with India on trade.

"I am pleased to announce that India and the United States of America are continuing negotiations to address the Trade Barriers between our two nations. I look forward to speaking with my very good friend, Prime Minister Modi, in the upcoming weeks. I feel certain that there will be no difficulty in coming to a successful conclusion for both of our Great Countries!" Trump had posted on Tuesday (local time).

Trump's remark comes days after he called the India-US ties a "very special relationship" and affirmed that he and PM Modi would always be friends, asserting that there is "nothing to worry about".

Earlier on Friday (local time), President Trump, while making an announcement in the White House, was asked by ANI, "Are you ready to reset relations with India at this point?".

The US President replied, "I always will. I'll always be friends with (PM) Modi. He's a great Prime Minister. I'll always be friends, but I just don't like what he is doing at this particular moment. But India and the United States have a very special relationship. There is nothing to worry about. We just have moments on occasion."

Meanwhile, the Indian stock markets continued their upward momentum, supported by positive global cues and the ongoing exchange of optimistic posts on social media by the two leaders. (ANI)

