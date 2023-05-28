 It’s game over for Imran, says PML-N’s Maryam Nawaz : The Tribune India

It’s game over for Imran, says PML-N’s Maryam Nawaz

Ali Zaidi latest to quit PTI as spate of resignations continues

Fawad Chaudhry, Shireen Mazari, Asad Umar, Ali Zaidi



Islamabad, May 27

Maryam Nawaz, Senior Vice President of PML-N party, has told Imran Khan that the “game is over” for the cricketer-turned-politician following an exodus of his party’s senior members.

Maryam made these remarks on Friday while addressing a convention in Pakistan’s Punjab province. During her address, she also talked about the incidents on May 9 — the day on which the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party chief Khan was arrested, triggering violent protests countrywide.

Over 70 lawyers and leaders from the party have parted ways with the PTI so for following the May 9 mayhem.

Over 70 lawyers and leaders from the party have parted ways with the PTI so for following the May 9 mayhem. Top PTI leaders, including the party’s Secretary General Asad Umar, former information minister Fawad Chaudhry and former minister for human rights Shireen Mazari, have resigned. Joining the list of other leaders, PTI Sindh President Ali Zaidi announced on Saturday that he is leaving politics and resigning from party positions, reported Geo News.

Taking a jibe at the PTI over leaders’ mass departure, Maryam said that there were ques of those quitting the party.

The PTI leaders’ exodus started when the security forces launched a crackdown against the party following the attacks on the civil and military institutions.

“How will the people stand when the leader himself is a jackal?” she criticised the former prime minister, who was removed from office via a vote of no confidence in the National Assembly in April last year.

“Your people are revealing that Imran Khan, 70, is the mastermind of May 9 (incidents)” she added.

The PML-N senior vice president said that Khan was the mastermind of the May 9 “terrorism” but his workers are facing anti-terrorism court.

She said that Khan took his wife, Bushra Bibi, to court covered with sheets but he used other women as vanguards. Khan and his wife were covered with white sheets as they arrived at the Lahore High Court on May 15 in the Al-Qadir Trust case. — PTI

Suicide blast in northwest Pakistan, Two securitymen killed

  • Two members of security forces were killed and 19 others injured on Saturday in suicide blast in restive tribal district in northwest Pakistan, an official said.
  • The injured were transferred to the Combined Military Hospital in Peshawar, Three were in critical condition, officials said
  • The bomber, with an explosive-laden motorcycle targeted the convoy in Chahkan area of Dera Ismail Khan district while it was travelling to South Waziristan, as per reports
  • The entire area has been cordoned off after the blast, no one has claimed responsibility for the attack, as per reports

