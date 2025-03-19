New Delhi [India], March 19 (ANI): Egyptian Astronaut Sara Sabry, Founder and CEO of Deep Space Initiative, has expressed her excitement and joy over NASA Astronaut Sunita Williams's return to Earth after a nine-month stint in space.

Sabry praised Williams's incredible opportunity to be in space and highlighted the immense research conducted on the International Space Station.

"It's great news. I think they must be really pleased and happy to be back on Earth after nine months in space finally. Being in space is such an incredible opportunity. Not many people get to do it, so I'm sure they've done the best that they can to make the mission successful and to really make it as productive as possible," said Sabry.

Sabry acknowledged the astronauts' hard work, stating they had no free time due to the precious nature of their time at the space station. She shared her enthusiasm for Williams's reunion with her family, enjoying good food, and experiencing the simple pleasures of life on Earth, like dropping a pen on the floor.

"There's so much research being done on the International Space Station. They never had a moment of free time, even because it's such a precious time to be at the space station. But I'm sure they're finally pleased to go back home, to go back to see their families, to drop a pen on the floor. I'm really excited for them to go see their families and just eat good food...," she added.

NASA astronaut Sunita Williams and her fellow Crew-9 members have safely returned to Earth after spending over nine months aboard the International Space Station (ISS), marking the conclusion of an extended mission.

Williams's return marks the end of her nine-month mission, during which she conducted critical research and contributed significantly to the scientific community.

NASA's Crew-9 astronauts--Sunita Williams, Nick Hague, Butch Wilmore, and Russian cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov--splashed down off the coast of Tallahassee, Florida, aboard SpaceX's Dragon capsule, Freedom.

Upon landing, SpaceX's recovery ship, Megan, lifted the spacecraft from the water while teams ensured safety protocols were followed. As part of standard post-mission procedures, the astronauts were assisted out of the capsule on stretchers to help them adjust to Earth's gravity after their prolonged stay in space.

The spacecraft was rinsed to remove salt deposits before being transported for further inspection and refurbishment.

An unexpected yet striking scene unfolded as the capsule bobbed in the water--several dolphins were seen circling nearby, almost as if welcoming the astronauts home. Boats in the area assisted in stabilising the spacecraft, ensuring a smooth recovery operation.

Williams and Wilmore had been in space since June last year, far exceeding their original mission duration. Initially planned as a brief journey aboard Boeing's Starliner capsule, their return was repeatedly delayed due to technical issues, ultimately extending their stay to over nine months.

India's Defence Minister Rajnath Singh acknowledged the significance of Williams' return and praised her resilience and dedication.

"Sunita Williams' incredible journey, unwavering dedication, fortitude, and fighting spirit will inspire millions across the globe," he said.

The moment was celebrated not just among the space community but by people worldwide who have followed Williams' career and achievements.

Following their return, the astronauts will travel to NASA's Johnson Space Center in Houston, where they will reunite with their families and undergo post-mission evaluations. Their return coincides with the recent launch of NASA's SpaceX Crew-10, which successfully docked with the ISS on March 16 to continue long-duration research in low Earth orbit.

NASA's Commercial Crew Program, which facilitated Crew-9's journey, remains focused on providing reliable and cost-effective transportation to and from the ISS, supporting broader goals of human exploration beyond Earth. (ANI)

