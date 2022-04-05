Ivanka Trump set to testify before US Capitol riot committee: Sources

Ivanka Trump was with her father much of that day, and the panel has focused much of its time on Trump’s actions in the White House as his supporters were breaking into the Capitol

Ivanka Trump set to testify before US Capitol riot committee: Sources

Ivanka Trump, former President Donald Trump’s daughter. File photo

Washington, April 5

Ivanka Trump, former President Donald Trump’s daughter and among those closest to him during the insurrection at the Capitol, is set to testify Tuesday before the Jan. 6 committee, according to three people familiar with the situation.

Ivanka Trump is expected to testify virtually as the panel works to compile a record of the attack, the worst on the Capitol in more than 200 years, when the former president’s supporters interrupted the Electoral College count and tried to halt the certification of the 2020 election for Joe Biden.

Ivanka Trump was with her father much of that day, and the panel has focused much of its time on Trump’s actions in the White House as his supporters were breaking into the Capitol.

Ivanka’s decision to cooperate is significant for the committee, which has been trying to secure an interview with her since late January.  The panel has conducted some 800 interviews, but the one Tuesday with the former president’s daughter, a trusted aid, is among the most high profile as the committee races to complete its work.

Her testimony, like others before the committee, will be private. Public hearings are expected to begin this summer. The people who spoke about her interview were granted anonymity to discuss it.

Lawmakers have said they want to discuss what Ivanka Trump knew about her father’s efforts, including a telephone call they say she witnessed, to pressure then-Vice President Mike Pence to reject those results, as well as concerns she may have heard from Pence’s staff, members of Congress and the White House counsel’s office about those efforts.

Her appearance comes less than a week after her husband, Jared Kushner, testified to the nine-member panel in a virtual meeting that lasted more than six hours. Members of the committee said his testimony was helpful and are hoping to further fill in the gaps with Ivanka Trump’s help. AP     

 

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Chandigarh

Chandigarh Excise officials crack down on book shops, slap Rs 2 lakh fine

2
Punjab

Bhagwant Mann announces formation of new task force to counter gangsters in Punjab

3
Haryana

Tit for tat: Haryana Assembly denounces Punjab move on Chandigarh, passes resolution on SYL

4
Nation

Celebrated IAS officer Tina Dabi breaks silence on second marriage, plans to tie knot on April 20

5
Trending

From depression to split with Honey Singh, rapper Badshah opens up on his struggles on Shilpa Shetty's chat show

6
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann to meet BKU leaders today

7
Nation

Govt orders blocking of 18 Indian, four Pakistani YouTube-based news channels

8
Punjab

Cotton crop fetches double the MSP in Punjab

9
Punjab

ADGP Gaurav Yadav appointed Special Principal Secretary to Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

10
Punjab

Ahead of PCC chief pick, Sonia Gandhi to meet Punjab MPs

Don't Miss

View All
Musk buys 9.2% in Twitter
Business

Elon Musk buys 9.2% in Twitter

Video: Shilpa Shetty, Badshah blasted for their ‘misbehaviour’ towards Harnaaz Sandhu on India's Got Talent; netizens say ‘they know Miss India will replace them soon’
Trending

Video: Shilpa Shetty, Badshah slammed for their 'misbehaviour' with Harnaaz Sandhu on India's Got Talent; netizens say 'they know Miss India will replace them all'

Happy birthday Kapil Sharma: This man earned it hard way, a sneak peek into his lavish lifestyle in Mumbai and Punjab
Pollywood

Happy birthday Kapil Sharma: This man earned it hard way, a sneak peek into his lavish lifestyle in Mumbai and Punjab

On April Fool’s Day, Dharmendra shares picture with son Bobby Doel, fans get emotional after reading the caption
Entertainment

On April Fool's Day, Dharmendra shares picture with son Bobby Doel, fans get emotional after reading the caption

Beware! Cyber crooks on the prowl
Ludhiana

Beware! Cyber crooks may loot you on pretext of AAP's women pension scheme

Ramdev threatens reporter when asked about 'petrol hike’, says 'shut up, won't be good for you'
Haryana

In video, Ramdev threatens reporter when asked about 'petrol hike', says 'shut up, won't be good for you'

‘India has two kinds of English’, Shashi Tharoor and Chetan Bhagat’s witty exchange has netizens comment ‘one is English with dictionary and other without it’
Trending

Shashi Tharoor and Chetan Bhagat's witty exchange has netizens say 'one is English with dictionary and other without it'

Nahan highway stretch gets rolling barrier to help minimise accidents
Himachal

Nahan highway stretch gets rolling barrier to help minimise accidents

Top Stories

At United Nations, India seeks independent probe into Bucha killings in Ukraine

At United Nations, India seeks independent probe into Bucha killings in Ukraine

'When innocent human lives are at stake, diplomacy must prev...

Ukraine's Zelenskyy tells UN 'accountability must be inevitable'

Russia-Ukraine War: President Zelenskyy tells UN 'accountability must be inevitable'

Ukrainian President questioned the value of the 15-member UN...

1-day special session of Haryana Vidhan Sabha today

Tit for tat: Haryana Assembly denounces Punjab move on Chandigarh, passes resolution on SYL

Daylong special session held amid political row sparked by P...

India welcomes Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change report

Fight to keep global heating under 1.5 degrees Celsius reached 'now or never' territory: IPCC

India says report justifies its emphasis on equity at all sc...

If today, India decides to topple a govt in Pakistan it can do so with just PRs 10 to 15 billion: Imran Khan

If today, India decides to topple a govt in Pakistan it can do so with just PRs 10 to 15 billion: Imran Khan

Pak PM accuses Opposition of conspiring against his govt at ...

Cities

View All

Six-storey building goes up in flames in Amritsar

Six-storey building goes up in flames in Amritsar

Navjot Singh Sidhu aims to stop exodus of Congress councillors into AAP

SGPC: Merging Department of Punjab Historical Studies at Punjabi University, Patiala, illogical

Flyers happy as Doha-Amritsar direct flight resumes

Gurdaspur land dispute leaves four dead, including spouse of sarpanch

KISAN MELA: New seed available, but ‘time-tested’ varieties sell

KISAN MELA: New seed available, but ‘time-tested’ varieties sell

Colleges in Canada reopen, students stuck in India

Minister inspects Bhucho school

UT warns private schools against unfair practice

Chandigarh Administration warns private schools against unfair practice of asking parents to buy books at select stores

Chandigarh Excise officials crack down on book shops, slap Rs 2 lakh fine

Chandigarh private schools reopen in full offline mode

Hiccups in school bus service in Chandigarh on first day, parents harried

Chandigarh Administration makes mask optional

Ramzan: DJB withdraws circular allowing Muslim employees break from work after BJP opposition

Ramzan: DJB withdraws circular allowing Muslim employees break from work after BJP opposition

ED attaches assets of family, firms linked to Delhi minister Satyendar Jain

From June 1, Delhiites can charge their electric vehicles free of cost in noon

13-year-old kidnaps 8-year-old boy after fight, kills him in Delhi's Rohini

No need to open meat shops as ‘most people’ don’t consume non-veg food during Navratra: South Delhi Mayor

Jalandhar: Widening of 66ft road on at slow pace, commuters at receiving end

Jalandhar: Widening of 66ft road on at slow pace, commuters at receiving end

Dalit youth dies in police custody in Jalandhar

JIT accused of non-compliance of RERA order

AAP activist shot at near Mehtan, hurt

Jalandhar: 2 held with 25-kg poppy husk, 250-gm opium

No post-mortem till killers of Cong leader are held: Sidhu

Navjot Sidhu: No post-mortem till killers of Congress leader Mangat Ram are held

Inter-state drug smuggling racket busted, 4 held with 2.6-kg opium

No fresh Covid case in Ludhiana district

7,155 students vaccinated in 35 camps at govt schools

Central team reaches Ludhiana for Swachh Survekshan-2022

SGPC: Merging Department of Punjab Historical Studies at Punjabi University, Patiala, illogical

SGPC: Merging Department of Punjab Historical Studies at Punjabi University, Patiala, illogical

Take back undemocratic order: Rural Doctors Association

Sakshi Sawhney takes over as first woman DC of Patiala

Patiala: Blind murder case solved, 1 held

Illegal advertisements back on roadsides in Patiala