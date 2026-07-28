DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM CWG 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / World / Ivorian Air Force chief meets IAF chief AP Singh, Defence Secy; holds talks on bilateral defence ties

Ivorian Air Force chief meets IAF chief AP Singh, Defence Secy; holds talks on bilateral defence ties

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 12:58 AM Jul 28, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], July 28 (ANI): Chief of Air Staff of the Cote d'Ivoire Air Force, Air Major General Koffi N'Guessan Alfred, on Monday called on Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, Chief of the Air Staff, during his official visit to New Delhi.

Advertisement

In a post on X, the Indian Air Force stated that Major General Alfred was accorded a ceremonial Guard of Honour upon his arrival at the Air Headquarters in the national capital.

Advertisement

During his visit, he held discussions on bilateral defence ties and enhancing military-to-military engagement with the Ivory Coast.

Advertisement

"Maj Gen KOFFI N'guessan Alfred, Chief of Staff, Ivorian Air Force called on Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, Chief of the Air Staff, during his official visit to India. He was presented a ceremonial Guard of Honour at Air Headquarters, New Delhi. The visit featured discussions on issues of mutual interest and, avenues to further strengthen bilateral defence cooperation and enhance military-to-military engagement," the post read.

Additionally, Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh also held discussions with the Chief of Air Staff of the Cote d'Ivoire Air Force, Air Major General Koffi N'Guessan Alfred, regarding defence cooperation and bilateral ties.

Advertisement

In a post on X, the Ministry of Defence reflected on their meeting and noted that the duo deliberated on boosting collaboration to enhance the capabilities of the Ivory Coast Air Force.

"Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh met Chief of Air Staff of the Cote d'Ivoire Air Force, Air Maj Gen Koffi N'Guessan Alfred in New Delhi on July 27, 2026. The two sides discussed ongoing and potential avenues for defence cooperation and exchanged views on strengthening collaboration to enhance the capabilities of the Ivory Coast Air Force, reaffirming the shared commitment to deepening bilateral defence ties," the Ministry wrote.

According to the Embassy of India in Abidjan, the diplomatic relationship between India and Cote d'Ivoire has long been characterised by cordiality and friendliness. India established its Embassy in Abidjan in 1979, and in September 2004, Cote d'Ivoire opened its Resident Mission in New Delhi.

India and Cote d'Ivoire support each other in the United Nations and other international organisations, particularly during elections. Cote d'Ivoire has consistently backed India's positions on key issues such as terrorism, Jammu and Kashmir, and non-interference in internal affairs. In 2020, it also ratified the amended version of the International Solar Alliance. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts