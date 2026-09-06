DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / World / “J-K and Ladakh must be depicted in accordance with India’s official map”: New Delhi backs UNGA “Correct the Map" asserting sovereign borders

“J-K and Ladakh must be depicted in accordance with India’s official map”: New Delhi backs UNGA “Correct the Map" asserting sovereign borders

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 01:57 PM Sep 06, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], September 6 (ANI):India has voted in favour of a United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) resolution advocating for equal-area cartographic projections while firmly stating that its international boundaries, including the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, must strictly adhere to India's official territorial maps.

Responding to media inquiries regarding India's position, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal outlined the adoption and core scope of the resolution.

Advertisement

Clarifying India's submission alongside its vote, Jaiswal emphasised that supporting equal-area technical representations does not override national territorial sovereignty.

Advertisement

“India voted in favour of the resolution and also made an explanation of the vote, stressing the underlying principle of promoting equal - area cartographic representation. We also highlighted that the resolution does not constitute endorsement of any specific map, projection or depiction of national boundaries. India’s sovereign territory, including the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, must be depicted in accordance with India’s official map. Any inaccurate or misleading depiction is unacceptable. Our position on India’s sovereignty and territorial integrity is clear, consistent and non-negotiable,” he added.

The UN General Assembly adopted a resolution entitled “Correct the Map: Rebalancing Global Cartographic Representation and Promoting Equitable Representation of the World’s Regions, Particularly Africa” on September 4, 2026.

Advertisement

The resolution stems from an African-led campaign to move away from the traditional 16th-century Mercator projection, which heavily exaggerates landmasses near the poles while visually shrinking equatorial regions such as Africa and South America.

“Its purpose is to encourage the use of equal-area map projections that preserve the relative sizes of continental landmasses. The resolution neither adopts nor authenticates any particular world map, nor does it address political cartography, including international boundaries, disputed territories or place names,” added Jaiswal.

Rather than banning older maps or mandating a single alternative, the UNGA encourages governments, academic bodies, and technology firms to utilise equal-area options, such as the Equal Earth projection, when accurate relative land sizing is required.

The measure passed with overwhelming global support, receiving 164 affirmative votes. Six nations, Estonia, Georgia, Lithuania, Moldova, Serbia, and Ukraine, abstained, while the United States cast the sole vote against the resolution.

While the Mercator projection remains widely used because of its usefulness for navigation, its visual representation can make areas closer to the poles appear disproportionately large compared with regions near the equator.

The Mercator projection makes landmasses near the poles look much larger than they actually are while showing regions near the equator at their true relative size.

On a map using the Mercator projection, Greenland looks about the same size as Africa. In reality, Africa is about 14 times larger than Greenland. Greenland covers about 2.16 million square kilometres, while Africa covers about 30.37 million square kilometres.

On the map, Alaska appears to be roughly the same size as Brazil. In reality, Brazil is nearly five times larger than Alaska. Alaska is about 1.7 million square kilometres, while Brazil is about 8.5 million square kilometres.

Antarctica appears massive at the bottom of a Mercator map, stretching out to look like an enormous continent that dominates the bottom of the world. While it is still large, its visual area is heavily exaggerated compared to landmasses near the middle of the map. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts