J-K Govt issues helpline for local students stuck in Iran

New Delhi [India], February 25 (ANI): The Government of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday issued helpline numbers for residents of the state returning from Iran.

An advisory stated, "In view of the advisory issued by the Embassy of India in Tehran on February 23, 2026, the following helpline numbers are hereby notified for the information and assistance of residents of the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir returning from Iran. The helplines shall remain operational 24x7 to provide necessary support and coordination."

Earlier on Tuesday, the Jammu and Kashmir unit of the All India Medical Students Association (AIMSA) has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking his intervention to ensure the safety and academic future of Indian students currently in Iran.

Speaking to ANI, Mohammad Momin Khan, President of the Jammu and Kashmir unit of AIMSA, highlighted the concerns following a recent travel advisory from the Indian High Commission in Tehran, which has asked citizens to return.

"The Indian High Commission in Tehran issued an advisory, in which they have asked their citizens to return. However, we have received information from students that their exams are scheduled for the 5th March. Some students have already arrived in India, so it is not possible for them to return. The current situation is very tense, and their parents are also very worried," Khan said.

This push for government intervention comes as concerns continue to mount over the evolving situation in Iran, leaving several Indian students, particularly those from Jammu and Kashmir, in a dilemma where they desire to return home but remain grounded by their upcoming examinations scheduled for March.

On February 23, the Embassy of India in Iran on Monday issued an advisory asking Indian nationals to leave Iran through available means of transport, including commercial flights, in view of the evolving situation and ongoing nationwide anti-government protests.

In an official statement, the Embassy said the advisory is in continuation of the government's earlier notice issued on January 5, 2026, and reiterated on January 14, 2026.

"In view of the evolving situation in Iran, Indian nationals who are currently in Iran (students, pilgrims, business persons and tourists) are advised to leave Iran by available means of transport, including commercial flights," the statement read. (ANI)

