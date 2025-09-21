J-K: Indo-Australian delegation meets LG Manoj Sinha, proposes major CSR initiatives

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 21 (ANI): An Indo-Australian delegation led by Chairman of Bharat CSR Network, Sajid N Saiyed, called on Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday in Srinagar and presented a series of proposed Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives aimed at sustainable development in the region.

During the meeting, the delegation proposed several impactful projects for Jammu and Kashmir, including the establishment of ten Smart Villages, the setting up of Artificial Intelligence (AI) Labs, a Waste-to-Wealth programme to promote sustainability, Water Remediation Projects, the construction of Community Centres, and rehabilitation support for flood victims, as per an official release.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha welcomed the proposals and lauded the delegation's commitment to community empowerment and inclusive development.

The meeting reflects growing interest from national and international stakeholders in contributing to the socio-economic development of Jammu and Kashmir through strategic CSR partnerships.

"The Lieutenant Governor appreciated their commitment towards sustainable development and community empowerment in the Union Territory. He assured every possible support from the administration in implementation of the proposed initiatives," the release from the J&K Raj Bhawan read.

Earlier today, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha participated in the 'Swachta' Drive at the Dal Lake under 'Sewa Parv', contributing to the goal of 'Viksit Bharat'.

Speaking at the event, he highlighted the significance of Dal Lake, calling the lake an identity of J&K, and that it was a source of livelihood for a large population of the region.

Sinha added that under the Prime Minister's Development Package, the launch process of the Integrated Management of Dal and Nagin Ecosystem project, worth Rs. 212 crore, had started.

"We all know that the existence of Dal Lake is more important for the people than for itself. Dal Lake is the identity of this place. A large population depends on it for their livelihood. It is not just the responsibility of government employees, but it is also the moral responsibility of the people to contribute to the cleanliness of Dal Lake and other water sources with a sense of service. The Lake Conservation and Management Authority has completed several projects. Efforts have been made to connect all houseboats to sewage treatment plants. A new sewage treatment plant project worth Rs. 306 crore is in the pipeline, and the Integrated Management of Dal and Nagin Ecosystem project worth Rs. 212 crore is being launched under the Prime Minister's Development Package," the J&K LG said. (ANI)

