London [UK], October 13 (ANI): The Indian Army's Assam Regiment has secured the coveted Gold Medal at Exercise Cambrian Patrol 2026, held in Wales, United Kingdom, showcasing India's military capabilities in one of the world's most demanding military patrolling exercises.

Competing against over 100 teams from across the world, from October 2 to October 12, the Indian Army contingent demonstrated exceptional endurance, tactical proficiency, leadership and teamwork, emerging among the 10 teams awarded Gold Medals.

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Sharing the achievement on X, the Indian Army said, "Forged in Grit. Crowned in Gold. Troops of the Indian Army's ASSAM Regiment clinched the coveted Gold Medal at the prestigious Cambrian Patrol 2026, held from 02 to 12 October in Wales, UK. Competing against over 100 teams in one of the world's toughest military patrolling exercises, the Indian Army team demonstrated exceptional endurance, tactical acumen, teamwork and an unwavering resolve to win, emerging among the 10 teams awarded Gold."

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"A testament to the Yoddha Spirit-where rigorous training, battlefield skills and the pursuit of excellence translate into victory on the global stage. Trained to Excel. Determined to Win," the Army added.

Organised by the British Army, Exercise Cambrian Patrol is an internationally recognised military competition that assesses the operational effectiveness, physical endurance and tactical skills of participating teams under realistic battlefield conditions.

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The exercise involves approximately 48 gruelling hours of navigating challenging mountainous terrain while undertaking demanding military tasks, including reconnaissance, navigation, casualty evacuation, tactical decision-making and combat drills under strict operational and time constraints.

The Indian Army contingent demonstrated fieldcraft, operational preparedness, mental resilience and coordination while negotiating the challenges of the competition, reflecting the training standards and professional competence of its personnel.

The achievement also embodies the transformational spirit of 'JAI se VIJAY' and the ethos of the vigilant and battle-ready Yoddha, whose determination, adaptability and commitment to excellence remain central to the Indian Army's operational effectiveness.

The Assam Regiment's performance at the international exercise highlights the Indian Army's emphasis on rigorous training, battlefield skills and teamwork in meeting demanding operational challenges on the global stage. (ANI)

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