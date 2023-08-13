Jail officials told to provide medical facilities to Imran

Islamabad, August 12
The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Saturday directed the Attock Jail administration to provide former prime minister Imran Khan with “appropriate medical facilities” and allow him to meet his friends and family according to law.
“He (the former prime minister) may also be provided with the prayer mat and English version of the Holy Quran,” Dawn News quoted the court as saying.
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Khan was on August 5 declared guilty by a trial court here of “corrupt practices” in the Toshakhana case for concealing details of state gifts.
The 70-year-old leader was sentenced to three years in prison and was soon arrested and taken to the Attock Jail in Punjab province. The trial court had ordered the Islamabad police chief to arrest Khan but he was instead arrested by the Lahore police.
The court had ordered the Adiala Jail superintendent to receive Khan but the former premier was taken to the Attock Jail.
