Paris [France], June 15 (ANI): External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar during his talks with French President Emmanuel Macron appreciated France's strong support to India in the fight against terrorism, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.

Advertisement

Jaishankar visited France from June 11-14. The visit, coming within four months of visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to France, reaffirmed the robust and long-standing strategic partnership between India and France.

During the visit, EAM called on President of the French Republic, Emmanuel Macron. He conveyed warm greetings of Prime Minister Modi to the French President and appreciated France's strong support to India in the fight against terrorism.

Advertisement

The two sides committed to fully implement the Horizon 2047 Roadmap and Defense Industrial Roadmap that were agreed between the two leaders. The discussions reflected the deep trust, comfort, and shared ambition that characterize the India-France bilateral ties, as per the statement.

Jaishankar held comprehensive bilateral discussions with his counterpart, Jean-Noel Barrot, Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs of France. The Ministers reviewed and appreciated the progress made in India-France collaboration in strategic domains of defence, security, space, counter-terrorism and global issues.

Advertisement

Both sides also expressed satisfaction in the advances made in bilateral cooperation in emerging sectors of technology, innovation, trade, investment, health, life sciences, education, talent mobility, museum cooperation and people-to-people ties, and exchanged views on exploring new avenues of cooperation to further strengthen bilateral relations, the statement said.

In this context, both Ministers looked forward to the celebration of India-France Year of Innovation next year in a befitting manner, that will add another dimension to our relationship. EAM expressed deep appreciation for French Government's condolences on the tragic loss of lives in the plane crash in Ahmedabad earlier this week, as per the statement.

During the meeting, both leaders exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest, including the Indo-Pacific, underscoring the convergence of views between India and France in addressing global challenges.

EAM Jaishankar participated in the inaugural edition of the Mediterranean Raisina Dialogue held in Marseille, contributing to discussions on critical geopolitical developments and regional dynamics.

He also interacted with prominent think tanks and media representatives in France, fostering a deeper understanding of India's foreign policy priorities and its vision for global cooperation. On the sidelines of the Mediterranean Raisina Dialogue, EAM met Foreign Minister of Armenia, Ararat Mirzoyan.

The discussions in France further cemented the commitment of both nations to work together on bilateral, regional, and global platforms, contributing to peace, stability, and prosperity. The visit is expected to inject renewed momentum into the India-France Strategic Partnership, building on the strong foundation of trust and shared values, the statement said. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)