Jaishankar, ASEAN Secy-General discuss India-ASEAN Plan of Action 2026-2030

Manila [Philippines], July 22 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday met ASEAN Secretary-General Kao Kim Hourn in Manila on the sidelines of the 59th ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting (AMM), with both sides reaffirming their commitment to advancing the ASEAN-India Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and discussing the roadmap for future cooperation.

Advertisement

Sharing the details of the meeting in a post on X, Jaishankar said he thanked the ASEAN Secretariat for its consistent support in strengthening India-ASEAN ties and exchanged views on the core pillars of the India-ASEAN Plan of Action for 2026-2030.

Advertisement

Good to interact with Dr. Kao Kim Hourn, Secretary-General @ASEAN in Manila today. @hourn_kao Thank him for the consistent support from the @ASEAN Secretariat for advancing our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. Also exchanged views on the core pillars of India-ASEAN Plan… pic.twitter.com/U1zDWjjZ5Z — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) July 22, 2026

"Good to interact with Dr. Kao Kim Hourn, Secretary-General @ASEAN in Manila today. Thank him for the consistent support from the @ASEAN Secretariat for advancing our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership," Jaishankar said.

Advertisement

He added, "Also exchanged views on the core pillars of India-ASEAN Plan of Action for 2026-2030, to further strengthen our partnership across polity, economy, security and culture. #ActEast #IndoPacific."

In a separate post on X, the ASEAN Secretariat said, "Secretary-General of ASEAN, Dr. Kao Kim Hourn, held a bilateral meeting with the Minister of External Affairs of the Republic of India, Dr. S. Jaishankar, on the sidelines of the 59th ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting (AMM) and Related Meetings in Manila, the Philippines, today."

Advertisement

Secretary-General of ASEAN, Dr. Kao Kim Hourn, held a bilateral meeting with the Minister of External Affairs of the Republic of India, Dr. S. Jaishankar, on the sidelines of the 59th ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting (AMM) and Related Meetings in Manila, the Philippines, today.… pic.twitter.com/FInWfF5bvN — ASEAN (@ASEAN) July 22, 2026

It added, "Both sides reaffirmed their shared commitment to further strengthening the ASEAN-India Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and discussed ways to deepen cooperation across areas of mutual interest."

Delivering his opening remarks at the ASEAN Post-Ministerial Conference with India 2026 in Manila, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar emphasised that energy, food and health security can "no longer be taken for granted" and said that both India and ASEAN are "optimistic about their prospects".

Jaishankar also underlined the importance of maritime trade.

"... Energy, food, and health security can no longer be taken for granted. Because we are all so dependent on maritime trade, that too could become a source of anxiety. Observing international law, in that regard, is therefore vital. Coincidentally, 2026 is the ASEAN-India year of maritime cooperation. It is a timely reminder of what we can do for a more stable and secure future. Both India and ASEAN are optimistic about their prospects... The India-ASEAN agenda today covers trade and investment, mobility and talent, tech, digital and AI, green and sustainability, as well as connectivity. It is only through deeper cooperation that we can de-risk and diversify..."

His remarks came as the Philippines has assumed the ASEAN Chairship in 2026. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)