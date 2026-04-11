Jaishankar begins UAE visit, meets Indian community

Abu Dhabi [UAE], April 11 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar began his visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Saturday, interacting with members of the Indian community soon after arrival.

Advertisement

In a post on X, Jaishankar said, "Started my visit to the UAE interacting with the members of the Indian Community."

Advertisement

Started my visit to the UAE interacting with the members of the Indian Community. Spoke about GOI’s efforts towards their well - being and security amidst the West Asia conflict. Appreciated their contributions to the local society during these difficult times. As well as the… pic.twitter.com/MhZKAX13S6 — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) April 11, 2026

Jaishankar said the discussions focused on the Government of India's efforts to ensure the well-being and security of Indian nationals amid the ongoing tensions in West Asia.

Advertisement

He further added, "Spoke about GOI's efforts towards their well - being and security amidst the West Asia conflict."

He also appreciated the contributions of the Indian diaspora in the UAE and thanked the Emirati government for its support in safeguarding their welfare.

Advertisement

The minister also highlighted the role of diaspora, saying, "Appreciated their contributions to the local society during these difficult times. As well as the support of the Government of the UAE in ensuring welfare of the Indian community."

Jaishankar will be in the UAE from April 11-12 as a part of an official visit and will be meeting the leadership of the UAE to review close cooperation and deepen the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two countries.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Friday said that the visits by Jaishankar and Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri to Gulf nations are aimed at strengthening India's energy security amid evolving regional dynamics in West Asia.

Speaking during an inter-ministerial briefing on recent developments in West Asia, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal highlighted that the visits are being undertaken under the direction of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to bolster India's energy partnerships and ensure stable supplies.

"Under the directions of the Prime Minister, our Ministers are visiting Gulf countries to strengthen energy security. As you know, the External Affairs Minister is presently visiting Mauritius, from where he will be travelling to the UAE on April 11 and 12, 2026. He will hold discussions with leaders in the UAE to foster stronger India-UAE ties," Jaiswal said.

He further noted that India continues to extend support to neighbouring countries in meeting their energy requirements, stating that 38 metric tonnes of petroleum products were delivered to Sri Lanka two weeks ago.

"Even as we work to strengthen our own energy security, we are also providing support to neighbouring countries, at their request, to meet their energy needs. We supplied 38 metric tonnes of petroleum products to Sri Lanka two weeks ago," he added.

Jaiswal also informed that India is in the process of finalising a government-to-government agreement with Mauritius for the supply of oil and gas, which is expected to play a key role in reinforcing the island nation's energy security. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)