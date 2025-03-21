New Delhi [India], March 21 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Bolivia's Foreign Minister Celinda Sosa Lunda held discussions on Thursday, focusing on strengthening bilateral ties, with both nations signing agreements on Quick Impact Projects as part of efforts to enhance their partnership, following the recent inauguration of India's new embassy in La Paz.

In a post on X, Jaishankar said, "A comprehensive discussion on bilateral cooperation with FM Bolivia Celinda Sosa Lunda this afternoon. The recent opening of our new Embassy in La Paz reflects our resolve to deepen the India-Bolivia partnership. Today's signing of the agreement on Quick Impact Projects is another step forward in that direction."

Earlier in the day, Jaishankar extended India's full backing to Brazil's presidency for a successful and outcome-oriented COP30.

This development comes as Jaishankar met with Andre Aranha Correa do Lago, President of COP30Amazonia and former Ambassador of Brazil to India.

"Glad to meet Andre Aranha Correa do Lago, President of UN Climate Change COP30 Amazonia and former Ambassador of Brazil to India. Extended India's full support to Brazil's presidency for a successful and outcome-oriented COP30," Jaishankar posted.

Jaishankar's assurance underscores India's commitment to strengthening bilateral ties with Brazil, particularly in the realm of climate action. The two nations have a history of cooperation on global issues, having worked together in forums like the G20, BRICS, and the United Nations.

As Brazil takes the helm of COP30, India's support is crucial in driving meaningful outcomes on climate change. The meeting between Jaishankar and Lago highlights the growing partnership between India and Brazil, with cooperation extending to areas like trade, energy, and culture.

India and Brazil share a strong bilateral partnership, rooted in shared democratic values, a common global vision, and a mutual commitment to fostering economic growth with social inclusion. Their cooperation extends across multiple global platforms, including BRICS, BASIC, the G-20, G-4, IBSA, and the International Solar Alliance. (ANI)

