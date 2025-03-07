Jaishankar calls terrorism "perennial challenge", says "needs to be dealt with great deal of resolution and commitment"

Dublin [Ireland], March 7 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has called terrorism a "perennial challenge" that "needs to be dealt with a great deal of resolution and commitment." He stated that a plaque in Ireland's Ahakista commemorates the victims of the Air India aircraft Kanishka bombing, which happened off the coast of Ireland in 1985.

In his speech on "India's view of the world" at University College Dublin in Ireland on Friday, Jaishankar said, "Talking about conflict, perhaps a word on countering terrorism would also be appropriate, particularly as a foreign minister of a country which has long been at the receiving end of terrorist efforts. Ireland actually happens to have in the village of Ahakista, a commemorative plaque which commemorates the 329, I think victims of the Air India aircraft Kanishka bombing which happened off the coast of Ireland and it's always a reminder that this is a perennial challenge which needs to be dealt with a great deal of resolution and commitment."

Stressing that conflicts are violent and traumatic, he said, "I do want to make one broad observation about the state of the world, which is difficult to put it very mildly. For a variety of reasons, our attention is normally occupied by, say, conflicts. Conflicts are violent. They're traumatic. It's what you read about in the newspaper, you see on the TV, you look at the phones. But there is a lot that is happening which you do not necessarily read about. Even on conflicts, there are by one estimate about 60 conflicts going on in the world, probably two or three get on a newspaper or a TV. Possibly the most troubling thing right now is there was an understanding that countries would reach their sustainable development goals by the end of this decade."

Jaishankar also cited UN assessment in terms of basic development indices. He said, "A year ago, the UN assessed that in terms of basic development indices, health, water, electricity, home, literacy, nutrition, we are about 17 per cent at the end of 4 years and what we should be achieving by the end of the decade. So, the state of the world is difficult, more conflict, pandemic after effects, extreme climate events, debt crisis, countries falling behind in their development and basic needs. So, what is it we can do more individually, bilaterally through other institutions, I think these are probably issues that we should be working, talking about."

He reiterated India's stance that differences in this era "cannot and should not be settled on the battlefield." He called it important to return to dialogue and diplomacy to find ways to settle down conflicts.

"A particular word about conflicts because I think it is today a very dominating issue, where India is concerned, we have always taken the view that, you know, differences in this era cannot and should not be settled on the battlefield, that it is important to have dialogue and diplomacy to find ways of sitting down and talking, however difficult it is. It's not that we have very specific descriptions here. Obviously the party, you know, the countries involved, the people involved have to do that, but again, as important voices of peace and as very responsible players, I think again India and Ireland would have thought processes in a very similar direction," Jaishankar said.

Jaishankar called India and Ireland "fiercely independent polities." He stated that the two nations have always been cautious regarding getting involved in politics and found their "own way" of expressing positions and interests in international forums.

External Affairs Minister said, "Let me sum it up this way that you know what I do see between our two countries is, you know, we are two very fiercely independent polities, a lot of it derives from our particular history, our own experiences. We've always been cautious about getting involved in politics. We have found our own way of, you know, expressing our positions and our interests in international forums."

"And today when there is so much change under way in the world when there is what we loosely describe as rebalancing when a lot of the assumptions which held the world order together for the last eight decades are now coming under some degree of questioning. I think it's important that our two nations continue to remain in touch, to exchange views, to see what it is we can do to stabilise and to ensure that the world runs as well as it should," he added. (ANI)

