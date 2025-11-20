DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / World / Jaishankar co-chairs 16th Foreign Ministers' Dialogue with Aussie FM Wong

Jaishankar co-chairs 16th Foreign Ministers' Dialogue with Aussie FM Wong

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 09:15 PM Nov 20, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], November 20 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar co-chaired the 16th India-Australia Foreign Ministers' Dialogue along with his counterpart, Penny Wong on Thursday. He highlighted that the leaders took a stock of the various facets of the partnership, with their discussions featuring global and regional developments.

Advertisement

In a post on X he said, "Delighted to co-chair the 16th India-Australia Foreign Ministers' Framework Dialogue along with FM @SenatorWong of Australia in New Delhi this evening. Took detailed stock of our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, its various facets and priorities, including trade & investment, defence & maritime, S&T, space, energy, education and people to people connect. As Indo-Pacific partners, we share the responsibility to maintain a free and open region. Our discussions also covered global & regional developments, resilience of supply chains, addressing economic uncertainties and cooperating on critical minerals."

Advertisement

In his remarks at the dialogue, EAM had highlighted how it is essential for India and Australia to sustain a strong momentum in their ties so as to deliver results and in the current geopolitical landscape highlighted the greater responsibilities being carried by the two countries.

Advertisement

Jaishankar said, "The current complex geopolitical situation, I think it's evident that democracies like India and Australia carry greater responsibility. There are common challenges for us to address, including maritime security and resilient supply chains or for that matter, countering terrorism and ensuring climate action. So, it is essential that we sustain a strong momentum in our ties, that we deliver tangible outcomes, that we work together to achieve this through shared regional and global priorities."

Jaishankar called the Foreign Ministers' Dialogue a key pillar of the comprehensive strategic partnership and reflects the trust, democratic values and the common vision for a free, open and secure Indo-Pacific.

Advertisement

The visit of the Australian Foreign Minister comes shortly after Defence Minister Rajnath Singh visited Australia in October. He held delegation-level talks with Wong and also met Australia's Prime Minister, Anthony Albanese during his visit, hailing the fillip to the bilateral relationship. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts