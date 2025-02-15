Jaishankar discusses global security, democratic resilience with Denmark, Norway at Munich Security Conference 2025

Munich [Germany], February 15 (ANI): External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar held a series of high-profile meetings and discussions on global security challenges and democratic resilience with leaders from Denmark, Norway, and other countries on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference (MSC) 2025 in Germany on Saturday.

In a post on X, the EAM said, "Started the day today meeting Norwegian Finance Minister and incoming chair of @MunSecConf @jensstoltenberg.A useful exchange on the evolving global security architecture."

Started the day today meeting Norwegian Finance Minister and incoming chair of @MunSecConf @jensstoltenberg. A useful exchange on the evolving global security architecture. 🇮🇳 🇳🇴 pic.twitter.com/4SlJeQszhb — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) February 15, 2025

In another post on X, EAM said, "Glad to catch up with FM @larsloekke of Denmark. Discussed the complex challenges of European security."

Advertisement

Glad to catch up with FM @larsloekke of Denmark. Discussed the complex challenges of European security. 🇮🇳 🇩🇰 pic.twitter.com/0ba9sI40DM — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) February 15, 2025

On Friday (local time), Jaishankar participated in a panel discussion titled "Live to Vote Another Day: Fortifying Democratic Resilience" at the Munich Security Conference. The discussion included Norway's Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store, US Senator Elissa Slotkin, and Warsaw Mayor Rafal Trzaskowski.

During the discussion, Jaishankar expressed his optimism about India's democratic trajectory, stating that India's democracy has consistently delivered. He elaborated on the electoral process in India, referencing the recent elections in Delhi and the 2024 parliamentary elections.

Advertisement

In a post on X, Jaishankar wrote, "Started the #MSC2025 with a panel on 'Live to Vote Another Day: Fortifying Democratic Resilience'. Joined PM @jonasgahrstore, @ElissaSlotkin and @trzaskowski_. Highlighted India as a democracy that delivers. This differs from the prevailing political pessimism. Spoke my mind on foreign interference."

Earlier, EAM also met with his Ukrainian counterpart, Andrii Sybiha, where the two discussed ongoing efforts to resolve the Ukraine conflict.

On the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference, Jaishankar met Minister-President of Bavaria Markus Soder in Germany and discussed economic and technology cooperation. The two leaders also held talks about the international situation. Jaishankar said that he looked forward to welcoming Markus Soder to India. The EAM also met with Germany's Defence Minister Boris Pistorius and discussed bilateral cooperation and Ukraine development.

The 61st Munich Security Conference (MSC) is being held in Germany's Munich from February 14-16. The MSC 2025 will offer an unparalleled platform for high-level debates on the time's key foreign and security policy challenges. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)