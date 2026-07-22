Jaishankar discusses "Indo-Pacific security" with New Zealand FM Peters

Manila [Philippines], July 22 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday said that he held a "useful conversation" with New Zealand Foreign Minister Winston Peters on the sidelines of the ASEAN meetings in Manila, with the two leaders exchanging views on the Indo-Pacific security situation and discussing ways to strengthen maritime cooperation.

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In a post on X, Jaishankar said he met Peters in the Philippine capital during the ASEAN-related engagements.

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He said, "A useful conversation with FM @winstonpeters of New Zealand @ASEAN #Manila."

"Shared perspectives on the Indo-Pacific security situation and discussed enhancing our maritime cooperation," he added.

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During Prime Minister Modi's visit to New Zealand (From July July 10 to 11), following the formal elevation of bilateral ties to a Strategic Partnership, India and New Zealand unveiled the comprehensive "India-New Zealand Strategic Partnership: Roadmap to 2030," establishing a robust blueprint to significantly deepen defence and security cooperation over the next four years.

The landmark roadmap, endorsed during the high-level meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his New Zealand counterpart Christopher Luxon in Auckland, places a heavy emphasis on maritime security, counter-terrorism, and cyber defence under its critical Pillar II framework.

The Joint Statement also highlighted cooperation under Combined Task Force 150 (CTF-150) in 2025, with "New Zealand in command and India as Deputy Commander," supporting efforts to deter "narcotics smuggling, terrorism, and illicit maritime activity in the Middle East and the Western Indian Ocean."

As part of the major security overhaul, both nations have agreed to establish an annual Maritime Security Dialogue led by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) of India and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade (MFAT) of New Zealand.

The two countries also agreed to "establish an annual Maritime Security Dialogue" and "operationalise the Memorandum of Arrangement establishing a Joint Working Group (JWG) on Counter-Terrorism," while enhancing cooperation through the India-New Zealand Cyber Dialogue.

The Joint Statement further said India welcomed New Zealand's nomination of Maritime Security as its priority pillar under the Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative, while both countries agreed to "establish an annual Maritime Security Dialogue to strengthen cooperation, coordination and information exchange."

Furthermore, the two sides will immediately implement a recently agreed Maritime Cooperation Arrangement, an Implementing Arrangement on Cooperation in Matters of Hydrography and Nautical Cartography, and a Mutual Logistics Support Arrangement focused specifically on the maritime domain. Under this framework, both nations will routinely conduct naval activities, including bilateral naval exercises.

A key pillar of the roadmap is maritime cooperation. India and New Zealand agreed to "implement the recently agreed Maritime Cooperation Arrangement, Implementing Arrangement on Cooperation in Matters of Hydrography and Nautical Cartography, and a Mutual Logistics Support Arrangement focused on the maritime domain" and to "conduct naval activities, including bilateral naval exercises, as part of the Maritime Cooperation Arrangement."

On maritime cooperation, the two leaders agreed to strengthen cooperation through "the newly concluded Maritime Cooperation Arrangement (MCA), an Implementing Arrangement on Cooperation in Matters of Hydrography and Nautical Cartography, and a Mutual Logistics Support Arrangement focused on the maritime domain." They also welcomed "naval activities, including bilateral naval exercises, as part of the MCA." (ANI)

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