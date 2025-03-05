Jaishankar discusses strategic coordination, political cooperation, trade deal negotiation with UK Foreign Secy

Kent [UK] March 5 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday said he held wide-ranging talks with UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy, including strategic coordination, political cooperation, trade deal negotiation, education, technology, mobility and people-to-people exchanges for the past two days at the Chevening House.

The two discussed the entire gamut of bilateral ties, Jaishankar said.

In a post on X, he said, "Held wide-ranging and productive talks with Foreign Secretary David Lammy over past two days at the Chevening House. We discussed the entire gamut of bilateral ties, especially our focus on strategic coordination, political cooperation, trade deal negotiation, education, technology, mobility and people-to-people exchanges. Agreed to formulate the next steps to further strengthen and structure them."

Jaishankar further said that they exchanged views. He further said that the India-UK ties continue to flourish amid a volatile world.

"We exchanged views on regional and global issues including the Ukraine conflict, West Asia, Bangladesh and the Commonwealth. In an uncertain and volatile world, India-UK ties contribute to stability and prosperity," he said.

Earlier in the day, Jaishankar toured the Chevening House with his wife, Kyoko Jaishankar and Lammy. He also shared snippets of his tour.

He also met Chevening Scholars from India.

"Great to meet Chevening Scholars from India along with FS David Lammy this evening. A vivid expression of our talent and people-to-people exchanges, they surely are great advocates of India-UK ties," he said in a post on X.

Jaishankar arrived at Chevening House earlier today, where he was welcomed by Lammy.

"Thank you FS David Lammy for this extremely warm welcome at the Chevening House. Look forward to our discussions," Jaishankar said in a post on X.

Jaishankar is on an official visit to the United Kingdom and Ireland from March 4 to 9, during which he is set to hold discussions to provide renewed impetus to India's friendly ties with both the UK and Ireland.

A Ministry of External Affairs release said that India and the UK share a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, which has strengthened across diverse areas including defence and security, trade and economy, health, education, people-to-people ties. (ANI)

