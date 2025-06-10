Jaishankar, European Commission President Leyen discuss ways to deepen partnership

Brussels [Belgium], June 10 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen to discuss efforts to deepen the partnership between India and the EU.

Jaishankar welcomed Leyen's strong condemnation of the recent terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam and solidarity in combating terrorism.

Sharing details regarding his meeting with Leyen on X, Jaishankar stated, "Pleased to call on @EU_Commission President @vonderleyen this morning. Welcomed her strong condemnation of terrorist attack in Pahalgam and solidarity in combatting terrorism. Discussed efforts underway to deepen the India - EU partnership. Agreed on the potential benefits of stronger cooperation in trade, technology, connectivity and security for both our regions."

Ursula von der Leyen stated that the "strategic partnership" between India and the EU is "getting stronger." She stressed that India and the EU are working on a Strategic Agenda based on growth, with an ambitious Free Trade Agreement (FTA), tech, innovation, security, and defence.

"Welcome to my friend @DrSJaishankar The EU-India strategic partnership is getting stronger. We're working on a Strategic Agenda based on growth with an ambitious FTA, tech & innovation and security & defence. I look forward to adopting it with @narendramodi at our next Summit," Leyen posted on X.

Earlier in the day, Jaishankar interacted with members of the Indian community of Belgium and Luxembourg, discussing the steady progress of India-Belgium ties and its engagement with the European Union.

During the interaction, Jaishankar apprised the community of India's efforts to counter terrorism and promote the country's progress and prosperity.

Sharing the pictures of the interaction on X, Jaishankar wrote, "Great to interact with members of the Indian community of Belgium and Luxembourg. Discussed with them the steady progress of India-Belgium ties and engagement with the EU. Also apprised them of our efforts at countering terrorism and ensuring the progress & prosperity of India."

Jaishankar met members of European Parliament - David McAllister, Sandro Gozi and Nikos Papandreou. Jaishankar's wife, Kyoko Jaishankar, and India's Ambassador to Belgium, Saurabh Kumar were present.

"Good to meet members of @Europarl_EN @davidmcallister, @sandrogozi and @NicosPapandreou with @AmbSaurabhKumar," Jaishankar posted on X.

Jaishankar began his visit to Belgium on Monday by meeting with Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Maxime Prevot. The discussions focused on enhancing bilateral cooperation and combating terrorism.

He appreciated Belgium's support in combating terrorism, welcomed their solidarity, and emphasised the strong momentum in the India-EU partnership, highlighting the potential for collaboration in clean energy, mobility, and pharmaceuticals.

Sharing the details in a post on X, Jaishankar stated, "Pleased to meet DPM & FM @prevotmaxime at the start of my visit to Belgium. Welcomed Belgium's support and solidarity in combatting terrorism. Appreciated the strong momentum of our bilateral engagement and the India - EU partnership. Also held wide - ranging discussions on deepening our cooperation including in trade, investment, technology, defence & security, pharmaceuticals, clean energy and mobility."

Jaishankar's visit to Brussels comes three months after Princess Astrid of Belgium led a 300-member economic mission to India.

During her visit to India, Princess Astrid met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Jaishankar. During the meeting, the two sides discussed key areas such as labour migration, defence pharmaceuticals, diamonds, space exploration, and green energy. (ANI)

