New Delhi [India], March 20 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday extended India's full backing to Brazil's presidency for a successful and outcome-oriented COP30.

This development comes as Jaishankar met with Andre Aranha Correa do Lago, President of COP30Amazonia and former Ambassador of Brazil to India.

"Glad to meet Andre Aranha Correa do Lago, President of UN Climate Change COP30 Amazonia and former Ambassador of Brazil to India. Extended India's full support to Brazil's presidency for a successful and outcome-oriented COP30," Jaishankar posted.

Jaishankar's assurance underscores India's commitment to strengthening bilateral ties with Brazil, particularly in the realm of climate action. The two nations have a history of cooperation on global issues, having worked together in forums like the G20, BRICS, and the United Nations.

As Brazil takes the helm of COP30, India's support is crucial in driving meaningful outcomes on climate change. The meeting between Jaishankar and Lago highlights the growing partnership between India and Brazil, with cooperation extending to areas like trade, energy, and culture

India and Brazil share a strong bilateral partnership, rooted in shared democratic values, a common global vision, and a mutual commitment to fostering economic growth with social inclusion. Their cooperation extends across multiple global platforms, including BRICS, BASIC, the G-20, G-4, IBSA, and the International Solar Alliance.

Both countries also collaborate in major multilateral organisations such as the United Nations, WTO, UNESCO, and WIPO. Their relationship was formally recognised as a Strategic Partnership in 2006 and has continued to deepen through diplomatic engagement and trade cooperation.

The Indian diaspora in Brazil further strengthens ties between the two nations. An estimated 4,000 Indians reside in the country, with large communities in Sao Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, and Manaus. The majority are professionals and businesspeople, while others contribute to scientific research in fields such as space, agriculture, physics, and biotechnology. The Indian Association in Sao Paulo plays an active role in bringing the community together, organising celebrations for national days and festivals.

Indian culture has also found significant appreciation in Brazil, with Indian films gaining a strong following. In recognition of this cultural exchange, the Brazilian postal service issued a commemorative stamp in 2014 marking "100 years of Indian Cinema." Indian film screenings organised by the Indian Embassy and Consulate have received enthusiastic responses from Brazilian audiences.

Spiritual and philosophical connections further strengthen cultural ties. Organisations such as the Ramakrishna Mission, ISKCON, and the Bhakti Vedanta Foundation have established a presence in Brazil. Indian classical dance forms, including Bharatanatyam, Odissi, Kathak, and Kuchipudi, have gained popularity, resonating with Brazil's vibrant folkloric traditions. The deep cultural and diplomatic ties between India and Brazil continue to expand, reinforcing their strategic partnership on global and regional issues. (ANI)

