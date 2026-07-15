Jaishankar, Goyal participate in India-EU Business Roundtable, highlight growing synergy in partnership

Brussels [Belgium], July 15 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal, and MoS Jitin Prasada participated in the third India - EU Business Roundtable on Wednesday, where discussions were held on the growing partnership between India and Europe, now taken further by the Free Trade Agreement.

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In a post on X, EAM Jaishankar hailed the discussions which took place Matthias Diependaele and Adrien Dolimont Minister - Presidents of Flanders and Wallonia, and business representatives from both countries.

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He lauded the energy and enthusiasm for deeper business, investment and R&D collaborations and noted that he highlighted the growing trust and comfort in India's partnership with Europe, now taken further by the India - EU FTA, along with the importance for businesses to meet the ambition and potential of the relationship.

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A pleasure to participate in the India - EU Business Roundtable today, alongside my ministerial colleagues, Minister - Presidents of Flanders and Wallonia, and business representatives from both countries. Heartening to witness the energy and enthusiasm for deeper business,… pic.twitter.com/UelA53ptxg — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) July 15, 2026

Describing the discussions at the roundtable, Union Minister Piyush Goyal said that the talks reflected a shared commitment to expanding economic engagement through deeper collaboration in trade, investment, technology and innovation, while identifying new avenues for business partnerships.

Had meaningful interactions with industry leaders from India and Europe, alongside my ministerial colleagues, at the India-EU Business Roundtable. Our discussions reflected a shared commitment to expanding economic engagement through deeper collaboration in trade, investment,… pic.twitter.com/tumr4uXP8E — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) July 15, 2026

As talks continue across key sectors between India and EU, earlier on Wednesday, Jaishankar met EU Commissioner for Startups, Research and Innovation Ekaterina Zaharieva and held discussions over opportunities for research in clean and green energy technologies, innovation hubs, startups and association with Horizon Europe.

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A good meeting with EU Commissioner for Startups, Research and Innovation @EZaharievaEU today. Discussed opportunities for research in clean and green energy technologies, innovation hubs, startups and association with Horizon Europe. 🇮🇳 🇪🇺 pic.twitter.com/vxB4uaxReZ — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) July 15, 2026

He also met Glad to meet European Commissioner for International Partnerships Jozef Sikela on Wednesday and spoke about advancing the cooperation in connectivity, trilateral partnerships, IMEC and green shipping.

Glad to meet European Commissioner for International Partnerships @JozefSikela this morning. We spoke about advancing our cooperation in connectivity, trilateral partnerships, IMEC and green shipping. 🇮🇳 🇪🇺 pic.twitter.com/MSRkgE4PEh — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) July 15, 2026

Earlier, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held extensive talks with top European leaders, noting that New Delhi and the European Union have made major strides in bilateral ties following their high-level summit held in January.

During his two-day official visit to Belgium from July 14 to 15, the External Affairs Minister on Tuesday deliberated on a wide range of bilateral issues, including trade, technology, security, maritime commerce, and supply chain resilience, with European Council President Antonio Costa and European Commission Vice-President Kaja Kallas.

Jaishankar's visit to Brussels comes as part of the last leg of the multi-nation visit, where he held discussions with countries in West Asia and launched India's official campaign for the non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council's 2028-29 term. (ANI)

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