Jaishankar greets Hungary on National Day; looks forward to strengthening bilateral ties

New Delhi [India], August 20 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday extended greetings to the Government and people of Hungary on the country's National Day, saying he looked forward to further strengthening bilateral ties.

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In a post on X, Jaishankar said, "Warm greetings to the Government and people of Hungary on their National Day. Look forward to further strengthening our ties."

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Warm greetings to the Government and people of Hungary on their National Day. Look forward to further strengthening our ties. 🇮🇳 🇭🇺 pic.twitter.com/MgJ0tMzFqH — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) August 20, 2026

August 20 is observed as Hungary's State Foundation Day, commemorating the establishment of Christian Hungarian statehood in 1000 AD and honouring King Saint Stephen, the country's first monarch and founder.

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Along with the post, the image accompanying it highlighted the celebration of the International Day of Yoga in Hungary in June 2026, with the participation of the local community.

The text in the image said, "The International Day of Yoga was celebrated in Hungary with the participation of the local community (June 2026)."

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August 20 is defined as the official State Foundation Day of Hungary. It legally commemorates the establishment of the Christian Hungarian statehood over a millennium ago in the year 1000 AD, honouring the legacy of King Saint Stephen, the nation's first monarch and founder.

Earlier in May, Jaishankar extended greetings to Anita Orban on her appointment as the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Hungary.

In a post on X, he said, "Congratulations to Anita Orban on her appointment as the Deputy Prime Minister & Foreign Minister of Hungary. Look forward to working together to strengthen the India-Hungary relationship and the India-EU strategic partnership."

On May 9, Hungary's new government officially took office. Prime Minister Peter Magyar and his new cabinet were sworn in following the landslide victory of the Tisza Party in the parliamentary elections held on April 12.

On that day, Orban called the election a new chapter in Hungary.

In a post on X, she said, "A new chapter begins in Hungary today. The inaugural session of the new Parliament is underway. Representatives have taken their oath, followed by an address from President Tamas Sulyok. Soon, Parliament will elect a new Speaker, and later today, Peter Magyar is expected to be elected Prime Minister by open vote. Outside, on Kossuth Square, thousands are gathering, following every moment together. It is no coincidence that this day falls on Europe Day. The message is clear: Hungary's place is in Europe. Naturally, firmly, and without question. And with that comes responsibility. The real work begins today."

India's relations with Hungary have been close and friendly, multifaceted, and substantive. They have survived the vicissitudes of political and economic changes, particularly in Hungary and the reorientation of its foreign policy in the post-Cold War period. Hungarians are extremely grateful for India's role in the 1956 uprising in Hungary.

External Affairs Minister Jaishankar visited Hungary from 25 to 27 August 2019. During his visit, EAM held discussions with Hungary's Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto on a wide range of bilateral and multilateral issues. The two Ministers signed a Cultural Exchange Programme between India and Hungary for the period 2019-22.

The Hungarian side announced its decision to join the International Solar Alliance. Five main areas of film production, digitalisation, water management, solar energy, and pharmaceuticals were identified for strengthening cooperation. (ANI)

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