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Home / World / Jaishankar greets people of Eritrea on country's Independence Day

Jaishankar greets people of Eritrea on country's Independence Day

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ANI
Updated At : 11:15 PM May 24, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], May 24 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday extended wishes to the government and people of Eritrea on the country's Independence Day.

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"Greetings to FM Osman Saleh Mohammed, the Government and people of Eritrea on their Independence Day today," Jaishankar said in a post on X.

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India and Eritrea share cordial ties. Earlier in December, the third round of Foreign Office Consultations (FOC) between India and Eritrea took place in Asmara.

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During the discussions, the delegations reviewed the entire spectrum of bilateral relations, including political, economic, capacity building, health, education, renewable energy, culture and people-to-people ties, according to the Ministry of External Affairs.

The two sides also exchanged views on regional issues of mutual interest. Emphasising the importance of human resource development through Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation and ICCR scholarships, both sides reiterated their commitment to further strengthen and deepen this partnership.

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The Indian community in Eritrea--comprising around 200 professionals, school teachers, college professors and construction workers--mainly resides in Asmara, Keren and Adi Keyh.

Economic engagement between the two countries remains steady. India's exports to Eritrea stood at USD 17.95 million in 2022-23, consisting largely of sugar, pharmaceutical products, rubber, rice, apparel and clothing accessories. Eritrea also qualifies for India's unilateral Duty-Free Tariff Preference (DFTP) scheme for export of goods and services to India. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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