DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Asian Champions Trophy 2026 Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / World / Jaishankar highlights India’s digital public infrastructure model, FTAs at CHOGM 2026 in Antigua

Jaishankar highlights India’s digital public infrastructure model, FTAs at CHOGM 2026 in Antigua

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 06:37 AM Nov 04, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

St John's [Antigua and Barbuda], November 4 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday highlighted India's digital public infrastructure (DPI) model and its role in promoting good governance, financial responsibility and economic opportunities while representing the country at the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) 2026 in Antigua and Barbuda.

Addressing the Commonwealth Heads of Government Executive Session, Jaishankar also highlighted India's recent free trade agreements (FTAs) and ongoing negotiations, saying such arrangements would contribute to predictable trade and resilient supply chains.

Advertisement

In a post on X, the External Affairs Minister said India's experience with digital public infrastructure demonstrated how technology could expand opportunities and democratise economies.

Advertisement

“Honoured to represent India at the Commonwealth Heads of Government Executive Session. Highlighted the value of digital public infrastructure for good governance and financial responsibility. Has helped democratize our economies by expanding opportunities. The Indian example is instructive. Also spoke about India’s recent FTAs and other negotiations underway in that regard. Such understandings will contribute to predictable trade and resilient supply chains,” Jaishankar said.

The minister arrived in Antigua and Barbuda to participate in the high-level Commonwealth gathering, where he was received at the airport by Foreign Affairs Minister Everly Chet Greene and Tourism and Civil Aviation Minister Charles Fernandes.

Advertisement

“Delighted to arrive in Antigua and Barbuda for #CHOGM2026. Touched by the gesture of FM Everly Chet Greene and Tourism & Civil Aviation Minister Charles Fernandes, receiving me at the airport. Look forward to engagements here,” Jaishankar said in a separate post on X.

The Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting is being held in St John's from November 1 to 4 under the theme, “Accelerating Partnerships and Investment for a Prosperous Commonwealth”. The summit brings together leaders and representatives from Commonwealth member countries to discuss shared priorities, including economic development, trade, climate action and international cooperation.

Earlier, on Tuesday, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said Secretary (West) Sibi George addressed the Pre-CHOGM Commonwealth Foreign Ministers Meeting in St John's ahead of the leaders' summit.

According to the MEA, George emphasised the need for the Commonwealth to focus on tangible and people-centric outcomes. These included democratising technology for development, strengthening climate action and disaster resilience, and championing reformed multilateralism to advance the organisation's shared interests and values.

India's focus on digital public infrastructure reflects its experience in developing technology-enabled platforms for public service delivery and financial inclusion. New Delhi has increasingly highlighted its digital governance initiatives as a model for expanding access to services and supporting inclusive economic growth.

Jaishankar's remarks on FTAs also underscore India's efforts to strengthen economic partnerships through trade agreements and negotiations with international partners. Such arrangements are aimed at improving market access, facilitating commerce and creating more predictable trade conditions.

The minister's participation in CHOGM follows his visit to the United States, where he attended the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Atlanta on October 30 and 31, participated in a QUAD Foreign Ministers' Meeting and held bilateral engagements with counterparts. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts