Jaishankar holds bilateral meeting with Saudi Foreign Minister; discusses regional, global developments

New Delhi [India], September 13 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday held a bilateral meeting with Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud at Bharat Mandapam on the sidelines of the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi.

Jaishankar said the two leaders exchanged perspectives on regional and global developments and discussed ways to advance bilateral cooperation between India and Saudi Arabia.

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“Pleased to meet FM Saudi Arabia, Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud @FaisalbinFarhan on the sidelines of #BRICSIndia2026. Exchanged perspectives on regional & global developments, as well as on advancing our bilateral cooperation,” Jaishankar posted on X.

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Pleased to meet FM Saudi Arabia, Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud @FaisalbinFarhan on the sidelines of #BRICSIndia2026. Exchanged perspectives on regional & global developments, as well as on advancing our bilateral cooperation. 🇮🇳 🇸🇦 #BRICS2026 #IndiaBRICSChairship pic.twitter.com/3FSfWiyBTp — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) September 13, 2026

Prince Faisal bin Farhan arrived in the national capital to attend the BRICS Summit. Saudi Arabia is participating in the summit as an invited country.

The meeting comes as India hosts the 18th BRICS Summit under its chairship theme of “Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability”.

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Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held bilateral meetings with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Uganda Vice President Jessica Alupo and Philippines President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr on the sidelines of the summit.

Meanwhile, addressing the open session of the BRICS Summit on Sunday, PM Modi said the world now expects “concrete results” from the grouping as it enters its third decade.

“BRICS is poised to enter its third decade. The world now expects concrete results from us, not just ideas and commitments. I am confident that through our collective efforts, we will certainly live up to these expectations,” Modi said.

He also extended his best wishes to China, which will host the next BRICS Summit in 2027, and commended leaders and their teams for making the New Delhi Summit a success.

BRICS leaders on Sunday held a session on “Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability: Shaping the Future for Inclusive Global Growth”.

PM Modi said the trust of Global South nations in BRICS had grown and highlighted initiatives related to disaster management, MSME cooperation and the environment.

The Prime Minister said India had advanced the spirit of friendship, partnership and cooperation through the BRICS platform and stressed that cooperation should involve entrepreneurs, farmers, researchers, women, youth and ordinary citizens. (ANI)

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