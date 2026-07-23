Jaishankar holds bilateral meetings with Oman, UK, UNRWA, Netherlands, Philippines on ASEAN sidelines

Jaishankar holds bilateral meetings with Oman, UK, Netherlands, Philippines on ASEAN sidelines

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Manila [Philippines], July 23 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday held a series of bilateral meetings with representatives of Oman, the United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, the Philippines and the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) on the sidelines of the ASEAN-related Foreign Ministers' Meetings in Manila.

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The EAM discussed regional developments, strategic partnerships, humanitarian assistance and expanding bilateral cooperation.

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Jaishankar met Oman's Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi, during which the two leaders exchanged views on recent developments in the Gulf region.

In a post on X, he said, "Appreciated meeting with FM Sayyid Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi of Oman in Manila. Exchanged perspectives on the recent developments in the Gulf region. Agreed to remain in touch."

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https://x.com/DrSJaishankar/status/2080230822725251272

In his first meeting with the UK Foreign Secretary Edward Miliband, Jaishankar congratulated him on his appointment and discussed advancing India-UK ties following the implementation of the recently concluded Free Trade Agreement (FTA).

In a post on X, he said, "Congratulated him on his appointment. Agreed to build on the positive momentum generated through the recent India-UK FTA implementation, and work towards strengthening our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership."

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The External Affairs Minister also met Christian Saunders, Commissioner-General ad interim and Acting Commissioner-General of the UNRWA , and discussed India's humanitarian support.

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"Discussed India's contributions and commitments made at the recent Donors Conference in health and capacity building," Jaishankar said in a post on X.

During his meeting with the Dutch Foreign Minister Tom Berendsen, Jaishankar reviewed the outcomes of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent visit to the Netherlands (from May 15 to 17) and discussed implementing the newly elevated Strategic Partnership between the two countries.

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"The elevation of our ties to a Strategic Partnership has opened new avenues of cooperation, including in semiconductors, water resources, green hydrogen, health & culture," he said in a post on X.

Jaishankar also called on the Philippine President Bongbong Marcos Jr, conveying Prime Minister Narendra Modi's greetings and reaffirming India's support for the Philippines' ASEAN chairship.

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"Conveyed the greetings of PM @narendramodi and India's support for a successful chairship of @ASEAN.India-Philippines cooperation under the aegis of our Strategic Partnership continues to diversify as we implement the India-Philippines Plan of Action 2025-2029," Jaishankar said in a post on X.

Jaishankar is on a two-day visit to Manila, during which he attended a series of foreign minister-level meetings, including the ASEAN-India Foreign Ministers' Meeting, the East Asia Summit (EAS) Foreign Ministers' Meeting and the ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF) meetings.

He also attended the Quad Foreign Ministers' Meeting, where India, the United States, Japan and Australia reaffirmed their commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific and support for ASEAN centrality. (ANI)

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