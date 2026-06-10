Jaishankar holds talks with Bulgarian PM, Foreign Minister to deepen strategic partnership

Sofia [Bulgaria], June 10 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday held high-level talks with Bulgarian leaders, including Prime Minister Rumen Radev and Foreign Minister Velislava Petrova-Chamova, focusing on expanding bilateral cooperation across a wide range of sectors and strengthening India's engagement with Bulgaria and the European Union.

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In a post on X, following his meeting with Prime Minister Radev, Jaishankar said, "A pleasure to meet PM Rumen Radev this afternoon in Bulgaria."

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https://x.com/DrSJaishankar/status/2064724101038547358

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He added that he had "conveyed the greetings of PM Narendra Modi to the Government and people of Bulgaria."

Jaishankar highlighted growing opportunities in bilateral ties, stating that the discussions "highlighted our robust bilateral ties, recent opportunities created by the strengthening India-EU Strategic Partnership, and the imperative for closer India-Bulgaria cooperation to de-risk & diversify in an increasingly volatile world."

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According to the Minister, the two sides discussed "deepening collaboration in trade & investment, pharma, semiconductors, AI, space, defence, mobility, tourism, and the creative entertainment industry" and also exchanged views on "regional and global issues of mutual interest."

Jaishankar also met Bulgarian Foreign Minister Velislava Petrova-Chamova and reviewed the full spectrum of bilateral relations.

In a post on X, he said, "Delighted to interact with FM Velislava Petrova-Chamova of Bulgaria this evening."

https://x.com/DrSJaishankar/status/2064728653301272671

The EAM noted that both sides "reviewed the full spectrum of India-Bulgaria relations and explored new avenues for cooperation, particularly in the context of the India-EU FTA negotiations conclusion, the Strategic & Defence Partnership, and the Comprehensive Mobility Cooperation Framework."

Jaishankar said the talks focused on "expanding economic engagement and strengthening collaboration in S&T, AI, pharmaceuticals, defence, connectivity, mobility, education, culture, and people-to-people exchanges, as also increasing the frequency of political engagements."

Emphasising the shared commitment to elevate bilateral ties, he said, "India and Bulgaria are committed to transforming our longstanding friendship into a contemporary and forward-looking partnership."

Earlier, Jaishankar said that he had a productive interaction with "notable" Bulgarian friends during his visit to Sofia. The interaction focused on ways to further strengthen bilateral cooperation across multiple sectors.

In a post on X, Jaishankar said he "enjoyed meeting with notable Bulgarian friends of India in Sofia today."

Highlighting the scope of the discussions, the minister said the meeting involved "a useful exchange of ideas of how to deepen the economic, academic, cultural, mobility & people-to-people partnership between our two countries."

Jaishankar also visited the National Historical Museum in Sofia, where he explored artefacts spanning "millennia" and praised Bulgaria's efforts to preserve its historical and cultural legacy.

In a post on X, Jaishankar said, "Visited the National Historical Museum in Sofia today. Explored its remarkable collection of artifacts spanning millennia and gained a deeper appreciation of how Bulgaria has preserved the many facets of its rich history and cultural heritage."

According to the MEA, the EAM will now visit Finland on June 11, where he will participate in the 14th edition of the Kultaranta Talks. This year's edition will be held on the theme 'A World in Transition: Global, Regional and Local Perspectives'. During the visit, he will also hold meetings with his Finnish counterpart and other senior leadership, as per the statement by the MEA.

Relations between India and Bulgaria are longstanding, warm and friendly. The two countries are proud of their glorious cultural heritage. People-to-people contacts and cultural links between the two countries predate the establishment of diplomatic relations in 1954, and there are traces of contacts between the peoples of the two countries as early as the 8th Century AD.

India and Finland also share traditionally warm and friendly relations. In recent years, the bilateral partnership has expanded in areas such as research, innovation and investment cooperation. The Indian community in Finland is described as vibrant and well-integrated, while Indian culture and yoga continue to enjoy significant popularity in the country. (ANI)

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